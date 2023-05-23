Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4 Job Changes Sees Party Buffs for Just About Everyone

With every new set of patch notes released for Final Fantasy XIV, most players wonder if their preferred job has had any major changes that will alter the way they play. Patch 6.4 is no different, but there are no major reworks in this round of job updates.

Most jobs have been given minor changes to the potency of their actions or have seen an alteration to their range. The abilities that have had an increase to their range fall under the umbrella of “party buffs.” The intent was not to allow players to strike enemies from farther away, rather it was intended to lessen the requirement to be close together to receive buffs from fellow players.

All of the job changes in their entirety can be found in the official Patch 6.4 notes. Below is a summary of each role’s changes and a quick description of which skills were altered.

Tank job changes in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4

Paladin and Warrior have been given slight buffs that will allow them to play catch-up with Dark Knights and Gunbreakers. Even though Warriors and Paladins have more survivability, they were still lacking a little too much in the DPS department, and this patch should fix that issue.

Gladiator/Paladin

Riot Blade – Potency increased from 120 to 140. Combo potency has been increased from 280 to 300.

Circle of Scorn – Potency increased from 100 to 120.

Divine Veil – Effect Radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Royal Authority – Potency increased from 120 to 140. Combo potency has been increased from 380 to 400.

Atonement – Potency increased from 380 to 400.

Marauder/Warrior

Storm’s Path – Potency increased from 150 to 160. Combo potency increased from 430 to 440.

Vengeance – The Vulnerability Down status effect is now combined with the Vengeance status effect.

Storm’s Eye – Potency increased from 150 to 160. Combo potency increased from 430 to 440.

Fell Cleave – Potency increased from 490 to 520.

Upheaval – Potency increased from 370 to 400.

Shake It Off – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Inner Chaos – Potency increased from 650 to 660.

Dark Knight

Dark Missionary – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Gunbreaker

Keen Edge – Potency increased from 170 to 200.

Brutal Shell – Potency increased from 130 to 160. Combo potency increased from 270 to 300.

Heart of Light – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Healer job changes in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4

Much to every healer’s dismay, the changes made to the role don’t affect any of their healing skill ranges. Your healer will still yell at you if you don’t come close enough to them after that party slap and blame you if you die because you weren’t standing in their healing AoE. That said, the buff increases are nice, and the slight change to Sage and White Mage DoTs are a welcome buff, even if slight.

White Mage

Asylum – Effect radius increased from 10 to 15 yalms.

Dia – Potency increased from 60 to 65. Damage over time potency increased from 60 to 65.

Temperance – Range of effect reducing damage taken by self and party members increased from 30 to 50 yalms.

Scholar

Fey Illumination – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Sacred Soil – Effect radius increased from 10 to 15 yalms.

Deployment Tactics – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Seraphic Illumination – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Consolation – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Expedient – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Astrologian

Divination – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Collective Unconscious – Range of additional effect reducing damage taken by 10% increased from 8 to 30 yalms. Additional effect reducing damage taken now has a duration of 5 seconds. This effect will be reapplied upon re-entering the bounds of Collective Unconscious.

Sage

Kerachole – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Physis II – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Holos – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Panhaima – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Eukrasian Dosis III – Potency increased from 70 to 75.

DPS job changes in Final Fantasy XIV’s Patch 6.4

Following the theme of other roles, DPS changes are mostly seen in the form of range increases. There have been some slight changes to potency for Samurai and Black Mage, and Dragoon got a pretty nifty change that disallows them from jumping off of platforms or into AoEs going forward. The rest of the jobs just got party buff increases, which is still pretty nice and will likely be a welcome change from every DPS main.

Pugilist/Monk

Mantra – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Brotherhood – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Dragoon

Jump – Can now be executed while bound. Jump will no longer affect the character’s position as recognized by the server, and the camera will no longer follow the character when executing Jump.

Battle Litany – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Dragon Sight – Now nullifies action direction requirements for self.

High Jump – Can now be executed while bound. Jump will no longer affect the character’s position as recognized by the server, and the camera will no longer follow the character when executing High Jump.

Samurai

Tenka Goken – Effect radius increased from 5 to 8 yalms.

Hissatu: Senei – Potency increased from 800 to 860.

Kaeshi: Goken – Effect radius increased from 5 yalms to 8 yalms.

Shoha – Potency increased from 520 to 560.

Ogi Namikiri – Potency increased from 800 to 860.

Kaeshi: Namikiri – Potency increased from 800 to 860.

Reaper

Arcane Circle – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Bard

Mage’s Ballad – Range of the additional effect granting Mage’s Ballad to self and party members increased from 30 to 50 yalms.

Army’s Paeon – Range of the additional effect granting Army’s Paeon to self and party members increased from 30 to 50 yalms.

Battle Voice – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

The Wanderer’s Minuet – Range of the additional effect granting the Wanderer’s Minuet to self and party members increased from 30 to 50 yalms.

Troubadour – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Nature’s Minne – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Radiant Finale – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Machinist

Tactician – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Dancer

Shield Samba – Effect radius increased from 20 to 30 yalms.

Single Technical Finish – Range of step bonus effect granting Technical Finish and Esprit to self and party members increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Double Technical Finish – Range of step bonus effect granting Technical Finish and Esprit to self and party members increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Triple Technical Finish – Range of step bonus effect granting Technical Finish and Esprit to self and party members increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Quadruple Technical Finish – Range of step bonus effect granting Technical Finish and Esprit to self and party members increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Black Mage

Xenoglossy – Potency increased from 800 to 880.

Enhanced Enochian III – Magic damage increase changed from 21 percent to 23 percent.

Summoner

Searing Light – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Red Mage

Embolden – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

Magick Barrier – Effect radius increased from 15 to 30 yalms.

