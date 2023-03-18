FFXIV’s Eorzean Symphony Heads To Vegas and London in 2023

While you might’ve missed out on tickets to the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023, there’s still room for FFXIV-related live events this year. Over on the official Lodestone blog, Square Enix has announced that the Final Fantasy XIV Orchestra Concert, the Eorzean Symphony, is coming to the US and UK.

The show will come to Las Vegas, Nevada first. There will be two performances on July 30, 2023. The first will see doors o-pening at 3:00 p.m., while the second will open at 7:30 p.m. Ticket sales will begin on March 19, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT at AXS.

The second concert venue will be in London, UK at the Eventim Apollo. There will only be a single performance in London, with doors opening at 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST. Tickets will go on sale March 31, 2023 at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST. Interested folks can pick one up at the Eventim site.

Square Enix also launched a special site for the concert, which includes the setlist. The site does note that the setlist is subject to change. The list is in two parts on the site, but the full list of songs is below: