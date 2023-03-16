FFXIV x PUMA Collaboration Releases Uncanny CG Trailer

To paraphrase a famous film quote: “Square Enix and PUMA’s artists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.” Alongside the release of the A Wardrobe Reborn — PUMA x FFXIV collaboration, the companies released a trailer for the clothing line.

The trailer features Alisaie—the earring denotes which twin is which—Estinien, and the default Warrior of Light in clothes from the collaboration. The clothes themselves look pretty good! Unfortunately, the faces are a little off. This makes sense, given that it’s unlikely that Square Enix is offering its A-tier CG team for a 25 second commercial. According to the community, the result is intriguing, but also a little terrifying.

“I don’t know who’s the worst between Esdripien, Swagisaie and the Dealer of Light,” said Reddit user Temporary_Recipe_260.

Some noted that Estinien is not only a Dragoon, a job built for jumping, he’s also the best Dragoon. And yet, he has the skinniest legs and calves. “They gave the man who is the Azure Dragoon chicken legs. I can’t. They’re literally known for jumping insane heights,” said Maenadery. On Twitter, Audrey “Aitaikomochi” Lamsam said “Can’t get over Estinien’s chicken legs.” Neither can I.

Many folks also had a problem with the multiple zoom shots into Alisaie’s crotch. “OK sure, Alisaie would sit all cool like that. But do we need two crotch shots of it? I’m so uncomfortable on the angle. Why that angle? Help me,” wrote another user.

The collaboration set doesn’t go on sale in the United States until March 25, 2023, but it went on sale in certain regions yesterday. Some folks have already taken to Twitter to show off their new swag. Honestly, Square Enix could probably make a mint selling the clothes on the FFXIV Online Store as well.