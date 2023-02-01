FFXIV Valentione’s Day 2023 Starts Soon: Glamour, Rewards, and Quest Location

There’s been a slight gap in celebrations, but the next seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV is upon us! You might’ve been too late for Heavensturn or the Starlight Celebration, but now is your chance to be on the beat. The beat of the heart, in this case.

It’s now the time for Valentione’s Day, when all of Eorzea turns to thoughts of fancy. Last year’s Valentione’s Day event offered a cute outfit for your Chocobo companion. If you missed it, the Chocobo Barding isn’t yet available on the FFXIV Online Store, but it should be going up soon. This year’s rewards are all about dressing yourself in style.

Valentione’s Day 2023 Start Time and Quest Location

Valentione’s Day 2023 is right around the corner. The event will begin on February 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST and will run until February 15, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. PST / 9:59 a.m. PST.

If you’d like to celebrate the most amorous of occasions, you simply have to speak to Lisette de Valentione in Old Gridania (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). You need to be Level 15 or higher on any Job to grab the quest “Suited for Affection.” You also need to have completed the FFXIV main scenario quest, “It’s Probably Pirates.”

Valentione’s Day 2023 Rewards

Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded an armor set, emote, and housing item. The Valentione’s Day armor set has four items that come in two different iterations. The iteration you get will depend on which genders you’re playing as when you complete the quest.

The first set is for male adventurers, while the second set is for female adventurers. Yes, the sets are sadly gender-locked, despite the FFXIV team doing its best to remove gender-locks from previous seasonal clothing. Apparently, some of the items from previous Valentione’s Day will be available from House Valentione maid seasonal vendor.

You’ll also be rewarded with the Eat Chocolate emote and the Valentione’s Heart Desk. The latter item is great for all those folks that just picked up a house in the last lottery.

Patch 6.3 is here, offering more housing, a new raid, and more Island Sanctuary items. You can also expect further additions to drop with Patch 6.35, like the new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here!