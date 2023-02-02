FFXIV Valentione’s Day 2023 Starts Soon: Glamour, Rewards, and Quest Location

There’s been a slight gap in celebrations, but the next seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV is upon us! You might’ve been too late for Heavensturn or the Starlight Celebration, but now is your chance to be on the beat. The beat of the heart, in this case.

It’s now the time for Valentione’s Day, when all of Eorzea turns to thoughts of fancy. Last year’s Valentione’s Day event offered a cute outfit for your Chocobo companion. If you missed it, the Chocobo Barding isn’t yet available on the FFXIV Online Store, but it should be going up soon. This year’s rewards are all about dressing yourself in style instead.

Valentione’s Day 2023 Start Time and Quest Location

Valentione’s Day 2023 is right around the corner. The event began on Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST. It will run until Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:59 a.m. PST / 9:59 a.m. PST.

If you’d like to celebrate the most amorous of occasions, you simply have to speak to Lisette de Valentione in Old Gridania (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). The closest Aethernet point is Mih Khetto’s Ampitheatre — as is the case for so many seasonal events. You need to be Level 15 or higher on any Job to grab the quest “Suited for Affection.” You also need to have completed the FFXIV main scenario quest, “It’s Probably Pirates.”

There’s a map of the quest location and the closest Aethernet shard above, for the more visually minded among you.

Valentione’s Day 2023 Rewards

Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded an armor set, emote, and housing item. The Valentione’s Day armor set has four items that come in two different iterations. The iteration you get will depend on which genders you’re playing as when you complete the quest.

The reason these sets are split up is because the first collection is for male adventurers, while the second set is for female adventurers. Yes, the sets are sadly gender-locked, despite the FFXIV team doing its best to remove gender-locks from previous seasonal clothing. Apparently, some of the items from previous Valentione’s Day will be available from the House Valentione maid seasonal vendor.

One bright side is that, this being seasonal event gear, the clothing can be placed in your Armoire at any inn. This should save you both Glamour Prisms and Glamour Dresser space!

You’ll also be rewarded with the Eat Chocolate emote and the Valentione’s Heart Desk if you speak to the maid. The latter item is great for all those folks that just picked up a house in the last lottery.

While maid doesn’t feature in this year’s questline, and isn’t found right next to the major NPCs, she’s not far from the main stage. You can find her (and her House Valentione Butler counterpart) standing in front of Mih Khetto’s Ampitheatre. By speading to the House Valentione Maid, you can purchase fashion and items from previous years’ events for a tiny sum of gil. That includes the Ballroom Etiquette – Valentione’s Dangers item which unlocks the /eatchocolate emote.

Patch 6.3 is here, offering more housing, a new raid, and more Island Sanctuary items. You can also expect further additions to drop with Patch 6.35, like the new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here!

Updated by Nerium Strom.