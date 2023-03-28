FFXIV Gives Away Stormblood With Starter Edition During Free Login Campaign

Everyone knows about the infamous Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial meme, but did you know there’s also a Starter Edition of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG? Most new players either jump at the Free Trial or pick up whatever the newest Complete Edition of the game is.

In-between the two option is the $20 Starter Edition, which works like a subscribed version of the Free Trial. Buying the Starter Edition will give you 30 days of game time and access to A Realm Reborn and Heavensward. It’s an odd package, but I’m not running Square Enix.

The company is sweetening the pot with two new announcements. The first one is that existing registered players or new purchasers of the Started Edition can add the Stormblood expansion to their account for free. The second expansion is free starting now, ending on May 8, 2023 at 7:59 a.m. PDT / 10:59 a.m. EDT.

“During the campaign period, users will be able to add Stormblood to their account for free by obtaining it from participating retailers. Once redeemed, Stormblood will be registered to your account and will not be removed after the campaign ends. Note that an active paid service subscription to Final Fantasy XIV Online is required to play,” said the FFXIV team in the Lodestone blog post.

The second is the Free Login Campaign, which allows returning players to enjoy four days of free game time when they return to FFXIV. To be eligible for the campaign, players need to have previously purchased and registered FFXIV and must have been inactive for at least 30 days. The Login Campaign will be available from today, March 27, until May 8, 2023 at 7:59 a.m. PDT / 10:59 a.m. EDT.

The eagle-eye observers will notice that these times overlap! That’s correct, my friends. While we’re in a lull waiting for Patch 6.4, Square Enix is giving the game a bit of a boost! So be prepared for returning players and incoming sprouts. It’s time to be on your best dungeon behavior!