FFXIV Servers Going Down For Emergency Maintenance This Evening

I know you’re excited with Patch 6.35 launching in Final Fantasy XIV. You’re probably excited to pick up your new Amazing Manderville Weapons and dive into Eureka Orthos. Sadly, with every patch must come hotfixes, and this patch is no different.

This morning, Square Enix announced that there will be emergency maintenance on all worlds. This maintenance is for several hotfixes, during which, the game will not be available. The maintenance period will stretch from March 8, 2023 11:00 p.m. PST to March 9, 2023 2:00 a.m. PST. As always, the completion time for the maintenance is subject to change.

So, take a knee for a bit and plan out your future. At least for this evening, there will be no trials or dungeons, Deep or otherwise, run in Final Fantasy XIV. Now is a great time to read our guides on the Loporrit Tribal Quests, Eureka Orthos, and how to unlock that new hairstyle. Then you’ll be prepared when the servers come back up.