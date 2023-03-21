FFXIV Servers Going Down April 3 For Replacement and Patch 6.38

We’re hip deep into Patch 6.35 on Final Fantasy XIV. I’m sure that everyone is enjoying Eureka Orthos, the new Amazing Manderville Weapons, or the continuing PVP season. We know that Patch 6.4 is coming; in fact, there’s a new Live Letter going over the patch coming on March 31.

Prior to that however, there’s going to be another smaller patch. Patch 6.38 will mostly be bug fixes and tweaks to what came in Patch 6.35. Now we know when Patch 6.38 is dropping: April 4.

We know this information due to a new post on the official FFXIV Lodestone blog. In the post, Square Enix explains that North American Data Center hardware is being replaced, forcing an extended period of maintenance. This maintenance will run from Monday, April 3, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. PDT / 6:00 a.m. EDT to Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. PDT / 6:00 a.m. EDT.

“All content on North American data centers (Aether/Crystal/Dynamis/Primal), including character data, will be automatically transferred to the new servers. No changes will be made to the Data Center/World Selection screens, nor to any character or World data. The physical location of all data centers will remain unchanged and the FINAL FANTASY XIV Development and Operations teams will exercise the utmost care in ensuring all data is safely and successfully transferred. Players will not be required to take any action following this hardware update,” says the FFXIV team in the post.

So you’ll have 24 hours to visit your family, take a break, or play another game. Enjoy it, before you head back to the world of Eorzea.