Updated

FFXIV Offers Real-Life Glamour With Its New PUMA Collection

If you want to show off your love of FFXIV, while also looking good, PUMA has you covered.

Mike Williams

There’s a whole host of clothing inspired by Final Fantasy XIV out there. There’s the shirt collection from UNIQLO, or the Paladin jacket from Insert Coin. (Still waiting on jackets for the other jobs!) And all that is before you get to the wide variety of non-official clothing and tchotchke you can find on places like Etsy.

Now there’s a brand-new collection of stylish clothes related to Final Fantasy XIV. This week on the official Lodestone blog, Square Enix announced PUMA x Final Fantasy XIV Collection. This line of street wear and shoes is meant to call back to the eternal struggle between the Light and Dark in the MMO. It also features the familiar FFXIV Fat Cat instead of the PUMA logo.

FFXIV PUMA Collection Ad

“In collaboration with the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online, we’ve created a collection celebrating its 10th anniversary that embodies the beloved game’s theme of duality between light and dark. This juxtaposition is highlighted in the contrasting color palette, while graphics and icons from the visually immersive game combine with iconic PUMA DNA for an elevated aesthetic. Designed by PUMA for Final Fantasy XIV—footwear, apparel, and accessories capture the creative culture that surrounds FFXIV and its artistic glamour community,” says the official PUMA site for the collection.

The collection will be available for purchase on PUMA’s website starting March 25, 2023. The full collection includes a ton of items, including shorts, sweatpants, a bucket hat, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and shoes. The looks aren’t cheap, with the t-shirt going for $40.00 and the shoes starting around $120.00. Be prepared to open your wallet for a full set.

