FFXIV Patch 6.4’s New Trial Will Pit Players Against Golbez

This morning, the latest Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer streamed. FFXIV lead producer and creative director Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi talked all things Patch 6.4. It’s a big patch, so a lot of juicy details flowed out.

After keeping the new Trials secret in previous patches, the team just came out and revealed the next Trial will see us facing Golbez. The official title of the Trial is the Voidcast Dais and of course there will be an extreme version. Given that the patch’s official title is The Dark Throne, I assume that’s the “dais” in question.

The patch will also feature a brand-new dungeon, the Aetherfront. The preview screenshot shows a vast snowy field with lush green mountains and a large font of energy in the background. Yoshida said the dungeon has a “good tempo” to it and noted it has a Sharlayan feel to it. Given that we’ll be facing Golbez in the Trial, it’s likely that the Shadow Dragon will appear in the dungeon.

If you want to know all the details from today’s Live Letter, you can take a gander at Fanbyte. We have the full summary for the entire Live Letter live right now!