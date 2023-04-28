FFXIV Patch 6.4’s Next Live Letter Is Coming On May 12

We know that Final Fantasy XIV’s next major content update, Patch 6.4, is coming some time in late May. Not only has the development team said as much, but the current Moogle Treasure Trove event tends to point toward a specific date: May 23. We’ve already gleaned part of what’s coming in the Patch 6.4 from the last Live Letter from the Producer, but as promised, there’s another on the horizon.

Square Enix has announced the air date for the next Live Letter from the Producer. Over on the official Lodestone blog, it’s revealed that Letter from the Producer Live Part LXXVII (77) will stream on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 4:00 A.M. PDT / 7:00 A.M. EDT. Viewers can catch the stream on YouTube Live, Niconico Live, or Twitch.

As stated before, the Live Letter will dive deeper into Patch 6.4, giving us further details on what’s coming down the pipeline. We already know that Patch 6.4, entitled “The Dark Throne”, will offer a new standard dungeon, a new Variant Dungeon, a new Trial against Golbez himself, and the last Pandaemonium raid wing. What we’ll likely be getting in this stream isn’t entirely new features, but further details on what was announced in the last Live Letter.

It’s a big year for Final Fantasy XIV. We have the 10th anniversary of the release of A Realm Reborn, all three Fan Festival 2023-2024 events, a new Eorzean Symphony, and further details on what will comprise the next expansion. To Meracydia or the New World? What lies in wait for the Warrior of Light?