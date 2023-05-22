FFXIV Patch 6.4 Gives Viera and Hrothgar New Hairstyles

Players are another step closer to Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV. Recently, Square Enix dropped the preliminary notes for the patch, giving Warriors of Light another glimpse of what’s coming in the future. Included in the notes were some new hairstyles for the often left behind Viera and Hrothgar.

The Final Fantasy XIV team is adding two new hairstyles for each race. Well, “new” is a bit of a misnomer. They’re technically existing hairstyles that both races will now have access to.

Viera will now utilize two of the default character creator hairstyles. The Hrothgar will also get access to Modern Legend, the hairstyle that looks like the Fighter from the first Final Fantasy, and Great Lengths, a wind-swept long hairstyle that players can obtain from the Gold Saucer. These are the only four of the hairstyles shown, but players are hoping that there are more that weren’t included in the patch notes since the Viera and Hrothgar races are often left behind when new hairstyles are added. Square Enix has been slowly giving the races older hairstyles, but there are still large discrepancies between how many hairstyles these two races have compared to others.

Patch 6.4 launches on May 23. If you want to know what exactly is coming in the patch, you can take a look at a summary of the last Letter from the Producer Live. If gear is more your speed, players can also have a look at all of the gear coming to Patch 6.4.