FFXIV Patch 6.3 Live Letter on Nov 11 and Everything We Know

It’s about that time for another big Live Letter from the Producer to outline what’s next for Final Fantasy XIV. The regularly scheduled livestream series with director and producer Naoki Yoshida and community manager Toshio Murouchi continues on November 11 starting at 3:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 a.m. ET. It will be the first of a two-part exploration of the new content in FFXIV Patch 6.3.

The stream will be in Japanese without live English interpretation, but the presentation’s slideshow will contain English translations. You can also follow along with the FFXIV Reddit Discord channel where members of the community do unofficial an translation of the stream in real time. You can watch the Live Letter on the official FFXIV Twitch or YouTube channels.

Based on previous Live Letters, where Yoshida gave details on the rest of the Patch 6.x series, we already know about some of the details of FFXIV 6.3. Below, we outline everything we know so far.

New Deep Dungeon

Earlier this year during the Korean FanFest event, Yoshida revealed that a new Deep Dungeon was planned for the 6.x patch cycle. In the Live Letter from March, which outlined plans leading up to 7.0 and the next expansion, he confirmed that the Deep Dungeon would come with Patch 6.3.

For those unfamiliar, Deep Dungeons are instances with rogue-like elements and that consist of multiple floors filled with loot, enemies, and various obstacles. Currently, FFXIV has two: Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High. It’s different type of content with it’s own separate progression system and challenges.

Next Alliance Raid in Myths of the Realm

Patch 6.1 premiered the new 24-player alliance raid series dubbed Myths of the Realm. The first instance, Aglaia, explored a handful of The Twelve, FFXIV‘s various gods. The raid series dives into uncharted territory to enrich the lore behind a piece of FFXIV that was always in the background, but never fully unpacked. This next instance has a lot to live up to because Aglaia has some great battles and incredible music, and leaves a lot more questions than answers.

Duty Support for the rest of Heavensward MSQ

One of the goals of the 6.x patch series is to bring Duty Support (aka the Trust system) to all of FFXIV‘s story-critical dungeons. This lets players bring AI-controlled party members into four-player dungeons instead of matchmaking with real players.

As of Patch 6.2, dungeons up to The Vault in Heavensward MSQ have been covered. Patch 6.3 will cover the rest of Heavensward MSQ dungeons, including Patch 3.x MSQ which leads into Stormblood.

Potential FFXIV 6.3 Job Changes

Recent patches have been kept Job changes fairly minimal (outside of PVP). However, we can expect bigger adjustments and perhaps a few overhauls with Patch 6.3. In previous interviews, Yoshida mentioned that the FFXIV team has been looking to make significant adjustments to Astrologian and Dragoon. These changes were intended to come with Patch 6.2, but the team needed more time to solidify and finalize the adjustments.

More Island Sanctuary Content

Island Sanctuary was one of the major additions with Patch 6.2 and the FFXIV team has more in store. This piece of content lets you build out your own island through crafting, gathering, raising livestock, building a base, cultivating crops, and managing a workforce. There aren’t any crafter or gatherer Job requirements and the island has its own separate set of systems and mechanics.

Although there haven’t been many details as to what Island Sanctuary could be getting, Yoshida told me in an interview, “We plan to open more areas in which to construct facilities, add more types of facilities, and of course, address feedback from our players.”

If you haven’t tried it yet, we have a ton of guides including how to capture all of the rare animals, general tips for Island Sanctuary, the best way to level up, and even how to unlock the content.

Other FFXIV Matters in Brief

Other content updates that we expect for FFXIV Patch 6.3 include a new Ultimate level raid, more Faux Hollows, additional trials, and the continuation of the main story, and more. Most of the FFXIV content mentioned above was talked about in March, so be sure to catch up with our breakdown of that Live Letter and what else is in store for Patch 6.4 and 6.5. You can also peep a preview of the Patch 7.0 graphics overhaul, which was revealed in that same Live Letter.

More recently, Patch 6.25 went live and delivered some great new content. Catch up by getting your Manderville relic weapons and doing your Hildibrand quests, or start gathering for the emotional Omicron Tribal quests. If you haven’t tried it out yet, give the brand-new Variant Dungeon, The Sil’dihn Subterrane, a shot.