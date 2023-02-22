FFXIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 Starts Soon: Emote, Rewards, and Quest Location

If you’ve been missing seasonal events since Valentione’s Day finished on February 15, then the next Final Fantasy XIV event is right around the corner. Leaving behind the idea of loving yourself, it’s time to celebrate the ladies of Eorzea.

The latest seasonal event for 2023 is Little Ladies’ Day. If you’ve missed the previous events, many of the items from 2021 and back are available on the FFXIV Online Store, including the Lovely Moogle Cap or Princess’s Peach Corsage. The Little Lady’s Crown, the prize for participating in last year’s event, should be coming to the Online Store soon.

Little Ladies’ Day 2023 Start Time and Quest Location

Little Ladies’ Day 2023 is almost here! The event will begin on March 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST and will run until March 15, 2023 at 7:59 a.m. PST / 10:59 a.m. PST.

If you’d like to celebrate the ladies of the realm, you simply have to speak to the Royal Seneschal in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 10.5, Y: 8.6). You need to be Level 15 or higher on any Job to grab the quest “Inheritance.”

Little Ladies’ Day 2023 Rewards

Despite the name of the seasonal event, you don’t have to worry about the reward items being genderlocked! Upon completing the quest, you will be rewarded an emote, housing item, and Orchestrion Roll. The Little Ladies’ Dance emote includes a Hingashi-style fan, so we can expect to see it around the Limsa Lominsa Aetheryte soon.

The Lovely Little Ladies’ Day Advertisement is a poster for those of you with homes, featuring some of the key art from the event. Finally, the Decisions Orchestrion Roll will unlock the “Decisions” track for your own orchestrion.

There will also be a seasonal vendor that will allow you to pick up items from previous Little Ladies’ Day events. We’ll update this article once we know where that vendor will be.

