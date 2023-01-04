FFXIV’s Lead Item Designer Teases New Tataru’s Grand Adventure Glamour

Those who have played Final Fantasy XIV for a long time realize that there are whole sections of the game that you can miss if you’re not paying attention. Some players have never engaged with Triple Triad or the Tribal Quests, for example. Either they’ve skipped over these features, or their attention is more focused elsewhere.

The same is true for FFXIV’s official website, the Lodestone!In addition to standard notifications, the Lodestone also has developer blogs from time to time. One example is this interview with Lead Item Designer Yosuke Hayashi. In the interview, Hiyashi talks about the process of adding new items to the game.

While it’s very cool to see inside the hallowed halls of the FFXIV dev team, more importantly Hiyashi teases a new outfit coming in Patch 6.3. The patch will continue the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” questline, taking the money-minded Scion to Hingashi. To celebrate the occasion, there will be a new Eastern-style glamour available in the patch.

The samurai-style outfit is patterned in clean black with red and white trimmings. It also has my man’s chest all the way out there, leading even the interviewer to say, “I wonder what it’ll look like on female characters…” Unfortunately, we didn’t get an answer on that front.

Hiyashi also revealed that the developers will also be answering a community request sometime soon. Some players have asked for the Fat Chocobo Head to become a dyeable item in future. Currently, the headpiece is only available in default Chocobo Yellow. Hiyashi says the head will be dyeable “in the near future,” but no specific time table was given.

Patch 6.3 is coming on January 10, 2023, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here, and while you’re waiting, there’s also the new Heavensturn event for 2023!