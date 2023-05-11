FFXIV Island Sanctuary Guide Offers Great EXP Before Patch 6.4

Let’s be honest, you haven’t been keeping up with your Island Sanctuary, have you? Introduced back in Patch 6.2 for Final Fantasy XIV, it was meant as your home away from home. Open to all players who have completed Endwalker, you still have to offer up your time and effort to really build out the island.

There’s more Island Sanctuary action coming in Patch 6.4, which means the most fervent players need to optimize their gains. The truly passionate islanders are prepared for the future, turning the cozy lifestyle into an efficient farming experience.

The folks at Overseas Casuals have released their EXPlosion guide over on the FFXIV subreddit. They’ve crunched the numbers and set up the spreadsheets to maximize your Island Sanctuary efforts. The guide is only applicable for those who have reached Rank 12 already. The idea is to set up your workshop queue two cycles in advance and finish off your weekly chores. Also, if you do decide to follow the guide, Overseas Casuals stresses that you do not talk to the Workshop Mammet until the patch drops. The Mammet is not your friend and if you fail on this mission, there’s no EXPlosion for you. This guide also assumes that Patch 6.4 is coming on May 23, which is an educated guess as opposed to a confirmed thing.

One of the main details is the disclaimer, set forth by Overseas Casuals in the Reddit post: “Failure to CAREFULLY READ this post and FOLLOW ALL DIRECTIONS EXACTLY AS STATED may result in little to no EXP gained toward 6.4 and may cause unintended sadness, confusion, or anger. There’s also the (extremely unlikely) scenario that the developers have changed how EXP is banked and we will end up getting no EXP come 6.4. We at Overseas Casuals assume no responsibility for human error nor unexpected game changes to potentially cause said sadness, confusion, or anger.”

Here’s the full planned agenda for the next two Seasons.

Current Season

Season 38 Cycle 1-2:

Take a break

Season 38 Cycle 3:

Tomato Relish (4h)

Honey (4h)

Pumpkin Pudding (6h)

Coconut Juice (4h)

Pumpkin Pudding (6h)

Season 38 Cycle 4:

Garnet Rapier (8h)

Crook (8h)

Garnet Rapier (8h)

Season 38 Cycle 5:

Butter (4h)

Sheepfluff Rug (6h)

Hora (6h)

Crook (8h)

Season 38 Cycle 6:

Rope (4h)

Culinary Knife (4h)

Garden Scythe (6h)

Culinary Knife (4h)

Garden Scythe (6h)

Season 38 Cycle 7:

Pie (6h)

Caramels (6h)

Pie (6h)

Caramels (6h)

Next Season

Season 38 Cycle 1:

Take a break

Season 39 Cycle 2:

Boiled Egg (4h)

Horn (6h)

Shark Oil (8h)

Horn (6h)

Season 39 Cycle 3:

Isloaf (4h)

Growth Formula (8h)

Powdered Paprika (4h)

Growth Formula (8h)

Season 39 Cycle 4:

Honey (4h)

Pie (6h)

Shark Oil (8h)

Pie (6h)

Season 39 Cycle 5:

Isloaf (4h)

Powdered Paprika (4h)

Cawl Cennin (6h)

Isloaf (4h)

Cawl Cennin (6h)

Season 39 Cycle 6:

Necklace (4h)

Spruce Round Shield (8h)

Necklace (4h)

Spruce Round Shield (8h)

Season 39 Cycle 7:

Take a break

Check all of the cycles to make sure you’ve inputted them correctly, as you only have until Cycle 2 to fix any error. You also want to ensure that you have all of your allocations fulfilled. If you’re not sure if they are, go to the Exports Mammet and select “Export Materials”. (Talk to the Exports Mammet, not the Workshops Mammet!)

Currently, players are in the middle of a Moogle Treasure Trove event, which allows you to trade Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity for some cool mounts. Enjoy it while we wait for the upcoming Live Letter on May 12 and the upcoming patch.