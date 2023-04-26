FFXIV Eorzean Symphony Orchestral 2022 Blu-ray Is Now on Sale

It’s great that we’re now getting the chance to once again have in-person events. The ability for the Final Fantasy XIV community to come together and enjoy our shared experience is wonderful. Sadly, folks can’t always make it to these events. Sometimes the venue is limited and other times the entire event is just too far away.

If you weren’t able to enjoy Final Fantasy XIV Orchestra Concert 2022 -Eorzean Symphony- in December of last year because it was in Japan, there’s hope for you. Square Enix is now selling a Blu-ray of the concert! The Blu-Ray includes the entire concert in Blu-ray audio, footage from the concert (minus spoken sections), downloadable audio files, two in-game orchestrion roll codes, and interview commentary from Sachiko Miyano and Masayoshi Soken for select songs.

The Blu-ray is available on the Square Enix Store and CD Japan, but the North American and European store entries do not seem to be live yet. The previous volumes cost $69.99 and $59.99 respectively, so expect for the third volume to come in around that price as well.

As a treat, the FFXIV team put a 21-minute Behind-the-Scenes video for the concert up on Youtube. The video is a backstage look at the concert event as it happened.

This year’s Final Fantasy XIV Orchestra Concert, the Eorzean Symphony, is coming to the US and UK. There will be two performances on July 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Then there will be a single performance in London, England on October 23, 2023.