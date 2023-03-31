FFXIV’s Blue Mage Job Getting Updates in Patch 6.45

If you stayed up this morning, then you were able to catch the latest Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer. If you happened to miss it, FFXIV lead producer and creative director Naoki Yoshida and global community producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi explained part of what players can expect to see in the upcoming Patch 6.4 and beyond.

The “beyond” is key, because the following update is actually coming in Patch 6.45. According to Yoshida, the odd Blue Mage job will get some new abilities with the patch. The preview screenshots showed a new Blue Mage outfit. They also highlighted a new ability, which looks to be based on Vauthry’s Innocence form, with golden blades running in a straight line from the Blue Mage.

Are you prepared to throw your bodies into the fray to learn some new abilities, Blue Mages? The job usually only gets some shine when Moogle events come around, so this is a welcome surprise.

There’s much, much more in FFXIV’s next content patch! Patch 6.4 is going to be a big one, even if it’s not the final patch of the Endwalker series. We’re marching ever closer to Patch 7.0. Will you be ready for it?