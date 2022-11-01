FFXIV 6.28 Patch Notes Summary, Job Changes, PVP, and More

Final Fantasy XIV just got its latest update in Patch 6.28. With it comes a bunch of Job changes for both PVE and PVP, a wave or new servers for North American players, and other minor adjustments. Additionally, the patch marks the start of a new season for the PVP mode Cystalline Conflict. And to honor the upcoming launch of Tactics Ogre Reborn, the inspired gear set is now dyable.

Here, we break down all the changes for FFXIV 6.28 from the official patch notes published on The Lodestone.

FFXIV 6.28 Job Changes

This round of Job changes largely focuses on potency increases for key actions for several Job that have been somewhat lacking in terms damage output. While the likes of Warrior, Bard, and Sage get minimal buffs, Machinist and the trio of magic DPS Jobs get much-needed boosts to match their damage-dealing counterparts.

Black Mage, Summoner, and Red Mage have been noticeably lagging behind melee DPS Jobs when looking at damage for high-level play. And without the utility of a physical ranged DPS, magic DPS struggled to make up the difference.

Bard and Dancer have been beneficial in any party composition, but you couldn’t say the same about Machinist. The Job didn’t bring any utility to the table and didn’t make up for it with low-end damage output; hopefully the FFXIV 6.28 adjustments will help make it a more viable Job in high-tier duties.

Below are all the Job changes in FFXIV Patch 6.28.

Warrior Job Changes

Fell Cleave : Potency increased from 470 to 490.

: Potency increased from 470 to 490. Upheaval: Potency increased from 360 to 370.

Reaper Job Changes

Lemure’s Slice : Potency increased from 200 to 220.

: Potency increased from 200 to 220. Plentiful Harvest : Potency increased from 520 – 800 to 720 – 1,000.

: Potency increased from 520 – 800 to 720 – 1,000. Communio: Potency increased from 1,000 to 1,100.

Bard Job Changes

Empyreal Arrow: Potency increased from 200 to 230.

Machinist Job Changes

Heat Blas t: Potency increased from 180 to 200.

t: Potency increased from 180 to 200. Drill : Potency increased from 580 to 600.

: Potency increased from 580 to 600. Air Anchor : Potency increased from 580 to 600.

: Potency increased from 580 to 600. Wildfire : Potency for every weaponskill landed in duration window increased from 220 to 240 .

: Potency for every weaponskill landed in duration window increased from 220 to 240 . Chain Saw: Potency increased from 470 to 490.

Black Mage Job Changes

Foul : Potency increased from 560 to 600.

: Potency increased from 560 to 600. Xenoglossy : Potency increased from 760 to 800.

: Potency increased from 760 to 800. Enochian: Damage buff while under its effect increased from 20% to 21%.

Summoner Job Changes

Fester : Potency increased from 300 to 340.

: Potency increased from 300 to 340. Inferno : Potency increased from 700 to 750.

: Potency increased from 700 to 750. Earthen Fury : Potency increased from 700 to 750.

: Potency increased from 700 to 750. Aerial Blast: Potency increased from 700 to 750.

Red Mage Job Changes

Enchanted Riposte : Potency increased from 220 to 280.

: Potency increased from 220 to 280. Enchanted Zwerchhau : Combo potency increased from 290 to 340. (base potency from 100 to 150).

: Combo potency increased from 290 to 340. (base potency from 100 to 150). Enchanted Redoublement : Combo potency increased from 470 to 500 (base potency from 100 to 130).

: Combo potency increased from 470 to 500 (base potency from 100 to 130). Red Magic Mastery III (Trait): This level 84 Trait now grants the potency increased to Enchanted Riposte, Enchanted Zwerchhau, and Enchanted Redoublement.

Sage Job Changes

Phlegma III: Potency increased from 510 to 600.

FFXIV 6.28 PVP Job Changes

PVP is a whole different beast when it comes to Job adjustments. Many of the changes here tweak the potency of certain actions and duration of specific status effects. There are also fixes to certain AoE spells that previously wouldn’t hit their targets if they were blocked by objects in the field; no more hiding behind actual cover!

For more on Crystalline Conflict, be sure to check out our guide which includes 14 tips for winning matches. Below are all the PVP Job changed with FFXIV 6.28.

Dark Knight

Eventide: Duration to fill the gauge increased, and potency range increased from 10,000 – 20,000 to 6,000 – 24,000.

Gunbreaker

Draw and Junction : AoE spells while Junction Healer will heal allies even when obstructed by objects in the arena.

: AoE spells while Junction Healer will heal allies even when obstructed by objects in the arena. Nebula : Damage potency reflected increased from 3,000 to 4,000.

: Damage potency reflected increased from 3,000 to 4,000. Aurora : Regen cure potency increased from 3,000 to 4,000

: Regen cure potency increased from 3,000 to 4,000 Relentless Rush: Relentless Shrapnel effect also inflicts a 4% damage-down debuff on targets.

Monk

Snap Punch : Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000.

: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Demolish : Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000.

: Potency increased from 5,000 to 6,000. Riddle of Earth: Recast timer reduced from 30 seconds to 25 seconds.

Ninja

Shukuchi : Duration of being Hidden reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds.

: Duration of being Hidden reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds. Huton: No longer includes a movement speed buff.

Bard

Powerful Shot: Movement speed while casting increased.

Machinist

Blast Charge : Movement speed while casting increased.

: Movement speed while casting increased. Bishop Autoturret : Ground targeting indicator changed from 1m to 5m to improve visibility of AoE.

: Ground targeting indicator changed from 1m to 5m to improve visibility of AoE. Aether Mortar: Vulnerability Up effect on targets increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds. Barrier effect duration increased from 5 seconds to 7 seconds.

Dancer

Honing Dance: Defensive buff effect increased from 20% to 25%.

Black Mage

Soul Resonance (Limit Break): Apocatastasis effect removed.

Summoner

Ruin III : Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000. Astral Impulse : Potency increased from 6,000 to 7,500.

: Potency increased from 6,000 to 7,500. Fountain of Fire : Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

: Potency increased from 4,000 to 5,000. Megaflare (Limit Break): Targets will take damage even if obstructed by objects in the arena.

Red Mage

Magick Barrier : Boost to healing actions while active reduced from 20% to 10%, duration reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds.

: Boost to healing actions while active reduced from 20% to 10%, duration reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Frazzle: Debuff on healing actions for targets reduced from 20% to 10%, duration reduced from 10 seconds to 8 seconds. Targets will be affected even if obstructed by objects in the arena

White Mage

Afflatus Misery : Range reduced from 30 yalms to 25 yalms.

: Range reduced from 30 yalms to 25 yalms. Miracle of Nature: Ranged reduced from 15 yalms to 10 yalms.

Astrologian

The Balance, The Bole, The Arrow (Card Actions): Target and allies within range will be affected even if obstructed by objects in the arena.

Season 4 of Crystalline Conflict Begins

The top 100 ranking players from each data center for Season 3 will receive vouchers via the Moogle Delivery Service for their special rewards. Players finishing in Bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster in Wolves’ Den Pier (X: 4.9 Y: 5.7).

You can claim your tier rewards for Season 3 up until the end of Season 4 (presumably when Patch 6.3 drops in December or January). At the start of Season 4, all players will be placed five risers below where they finished in Season 3, and with zero Rising Stars.

New Data Center and Servers

The new data center is named Dynamis and it houses four new servers called Halicarnassus, Maduin, Marilith, and Seraph. As with any new server, there are incentives for players to create new characters or transfer over to the new servers.

New characters get double EXP bonuses up to level 80 and 10 Silver Chocobo Feathers to exchange for leveling gear. They will also receive 1,000,000 Gil and 15 days of free subscription time — free trial players must purchase the game before hitting level 30 to receive this specific reward.

The World Transfer Service will be free of charge to move to a server on the Dynamis data center. Transferred characters will get 10 Gold Chocobo Feathers for special rewards and rare mounts and will get double EXP bonuses up to level 80. If they own property in the FFXIV housing system, they will be reimbursed — you get the full price of your housing plot back and up to 3,000,000 Gil for non-recoverable furnishing items (you get 500,000 Gil for apartments and up to 500,000 for furnishings).

The housing lottery schedule for servers on the Dynamis data center will begin on November 4 at 8:00 a.m. PT. It will then follow the normal nine-day cycle as all other servers. All housing plots will be up for grabs (since these are brand-new servers).

New Dyable Gear

In honor of Tactics Ogre Reborn coming out soon, the entire Valerian and Xenobian gear sets for all Jobs and slots are now dyable. These gear sets were inspired by the Akihiko Yoshida’s designs from the original Tactics Ogre. For more on these gear pieces, check out our item database entries for Valerian gear set and Xenobian gear set.

Minor Bug Fixes in FFXIV 6.28

There are a bunch of other minor fixes that came with FFXIV Patch 6.28. Below are all of those fixes as outlined in the official patch notes published on The Lodestone.

An issue when undertaking the Omicron daily quests “Well Below Standard,” “A Fertile Blend,” and “Using Their Heads” wherein the icon next to quest objectives in the Duty List appeared green even when they were not completed.

An issue in the Sil’dihn Subterrane variant dungeon wherein ground-targeted actions did not function properly when targeting certain locations during boss battles.

An issue in PVP wherein players under the effect of Meteodrive inflicted by the monk action Meteodrive could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PVP wherein players under the effect of Hysteria inflicted by the reaper action Tenebrae Lemurum could still execute the action Purify.

An issue in PVP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight was not immediately applied to party members.

An issue in PVP wherein the Excogitation effect granted by the scholar action Seraph Flight did not immediately trigger when its requirements were met.

An issue wherein players under the effect of Kardia or Kardion granted by the sage action Kardia could not be healed by the sage actions Eukrasian Dosis, Eukrasian Dosis II, and Eukrasian Dosis III.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein players can reattempt to capture certain animals after failing under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Practical Ponytail hairstyle did not display correctly when playing as a female Viera under certain conditions.

An issue wherein the graphics of the Tall Tails hairstyle did not display properly when riding certain mounts.

An issue when equipping the Manderville Axe wherein the graphics of the action Heavy Swing did not display properly in PVE or PVP under certain conditions.

An issue on island sanctuary wherein gathering multiples of a single item would only count once toward the “Agri-culture” and “Mine Now” achievements.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Other FFXIV Matters in Brief

Don’t forget that the next Live Letter from the Producer is scheduled for November 11. It will be the first of two Live Letters detailing the upcoming content for Patch 6.3. We already have some of those details, so be sure to check out everything we know about FFXIV Patch 6.3. If you haven’t dove in yet, be sure to catch up on all the new content that came with FFXIV Patch 6.25 from just a few weeks ago.