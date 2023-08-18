The Moogle Treasure Trove event ushers in each major patch in Final Fantasy XIV, and the tradition is no different for Patch 6.5. In this event, players earn a time-limited currency by doing content to exchange for otherwise difficult rewards.

Final Fantasy XIV's 10th Anniversary Edition of the Moogle Treasure Trove begins August 27 and will continue until the launch of Patch 6.5 sometime in early October. This Treasure Trove is sure to be a special one, as this special event is not only a celebration for the next patch but a celebration of 10 years since the launch of A Realm Reborn.

This anniversary-themed Moogle Treasure Trove boasts increased payouts of Irregular Tomestones, the event-specific currency used to obtain various mounts, emotes, minions and hairstyles.

In most iterations of the event, including Patch 6.4's, Warriors of Light earned a maximum of seven Irregular Tomestones for completing specific duties. However, Patch 6.5's arrival isn't marked by a "regular" Moogle Treasure Trove, as players will earn 14 Irregular Tomestones for running the final instances in an Alliance Raid series like Euphrosyne, The Orbonne Monastery, and Dun Scaith. Irregular Tomestone payouts have increased across the board and include various Duties. Players can earn eight Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry by doing Dungeons tied to Endwalker's Main Scenario Quests, a welcome change compared to the seven earned in the previous event's lengthy Praetorium runs.

The Duty Finder will indicate which Duties will offer Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry as a reward with a "10th Anniversary" icon next to its name. With a long list of Trials, Dungeons, and Raids included in this event, players can quickly amass many of these tomestones.

Players can find the Itinerant Moogle NPC to exchange their tomestones in the three major cities of Limsa Lominsa, New Gridania, and Ul'dah while the event is live. Currently, there is no exact date for Patch 6.5, which marks the end of the event, but developers have said that it will come sometime in early October.