FFXIV’s Crystalline Conflict Season 5 Coming To A Close Soon

Most folks are enjoying the PVE action of Patch 6.35 in Final Fantasy XIV. They’re out there trying to delve into Eureka Orthos, or grind out Tomestones for their Amazing Manderville Weapons. Before we get to Patch 6.4 however, there’s another patch on the horizon.

Patch 6.38 is coming on April 4 after upcoming maintenance on the North American Data Center. The patch itself isn’t a major content patch. Instead, it’ll likely be smaller fixes and tweaks to existing content.

The patch will mark the end of the current season of Crystalline Conflict. This is the fifth season since the new PVP mode and associated rewards system launched. When the season ends, the top 100 players in each data center receive unique rewards based on their Rank.

“The final results will be announced on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, so give it your all and prove yourself the fiercest fighter on the crystal line,” says the FFXIV team. “Please note that in light of current matchmaking conditions, we’ve made some adjustments to the lower and upper limits within which competitors are matched in Japanese data centers. Best of luck, and happy battling!”

It’s too late to make a big swing, but if you’re already ranked, there’s a chance to push yourself slightly higher! (Or slightly lower.) Get in there and show folks what you’re made of on the Crystalline Conflict battlefield.

Note, this is different from the overall PVP Series Malmstones. That system for rewards ends when the next major content patch drops, which will be Patch 6.4. We don’t know exactly when it’ll drop, but it’s likely going to be some time in May. There’s an upcoming Live Letter all about Patch 6.4 coming on March 31. That’s Part 1, meaning there will likely be a second Live Letter prior to the patch itself.