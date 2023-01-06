54 More FFXIV Gear Items Will Soon Be Genderless

We sit on the eve of the next major patch. Patch 6.3 is coming to Final Fantasy XIV on January 10, 2023, continuing key storylines and adding a great deal of new raids, dungeons, and more. The patch isn’t all just big additions, however. There’s a lot of smaller perks under the hood.

One of those perks is the continued effort to remove gender locks from certain gear. The FFXIV team has been slowly removing the gender locks on items over the Endwalker patch cycle. This latest set of removals is the largest one yet, with a total of 54 items being changed.

The full list from the preliminary Patch Notes is below:

Valentione Apron

Valentione Trousers

Valentione Apron Dress

Valentione Skirt

Royal Seneschal’s Chapeau

Royal Seneschal’s Coat

Royal Seneschal’s Fingerless Gloves

Royal Seneschal’s Breeches

Royal Seneschal’s Boots

Songbird Boots

Songbird Hat

Songbird Jacket

Songbird Gloves

Songbird Skirt

Valentione Rose Hat

Valentione Rose Waistcoat

Valentione Rose Gloves

Valentione Rose Slacks

Valentione Rose Shoes

Valentione Rose Ribboned Hat

Valentione Rose Dress

Valentione Rose Ribboned Gloves

Valentione Rose Tights

Valentione Rose Heels

Valentione Forget-me-not Hat

Valentione Forget-me-not Waistcoat

Valentione Forget-me-not Gloves

Valentione Forget-me-not Slacks

Valentione Forget-me-not Shoes

Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Hat

Valentione Forget-me-not Dress

Valentione Forget-me-not Ribboned Gloves

Valentione Forget-me-not Tights

Valentione Forget-me-not Heels

Valentione Acacia Hat

Valentione Acacia Waistcoat

Valentione Acacia Gloves

Valentione Acacia Slacks

Valentione Acacia Shoes

Valentione Acacia Ribboned Hat

Valentione Acacia Dress

Valentione Acacia Ribboned Gloves

Valentione Acacia Tights

Valentione Acacia Heels

Bergsteiger’s Hat

Bergsteiger’s Jacket

Bergsteiger’s Halfgloves

Bergsteiger’s Halfslops

Bergsteiger’s Boots

Dirndl’s Hat

Dirndl’s Bodice

Dirndl’s Wrist Torque

Dirndl’s Long Skirt

Dirndl’s Pumps

It’s worth noting that a number of these items are a part of seasonal event events. The Valentione items, for example, were all a part of Valentione’s Day in 2020. That means you can no longer acquire those items via in-game play.

Instead, you have to head over to the Online Store. In the store the sets, like the Men’s Valentine Rose Attire and Women’s Valentione Rose Attire, will cost you $5 a pop. If the first one looks familiar, that’s because our very own Linkshell-kun wears it as his standard attire!

The item chests are also being renamed. All of the “Gentleman’s Valentione” chests are being renamed to “Dashing Valentione” instead, while the Lady’s Valentione” chests become the “Prim Valentione” chests. A small change, but a welcome one.

As we said before, Patch 6.3 is coming on January 10, 2023, offering more housing, more Island Sanctuary items, and a new Deep Dungeon called Eureka Orthos. You can keep up with all the Patch 6.3 content right here on The Linkshell! And while you’re waiting, there’s also the new Heavensturn event for 2023!