All Faux Leaves Mounts in FFXIV and How To Get Them

While some mounts in Final Fantasy XIV are handed out in the Main Story Quests or are pretty trivial to obtain, some are locked behind challenging content and a bit of luck. That’s the case with the mounts obtained via Faux Hollows, which require you to complete some of the most challenging fights in FFXIV scaled up to level 90.

Seven total mounts are available to unlock from Faux Hollows, although some are also obtainable by other methods. A new Faux Hollows mount has been added in every mainline patch since the introduction of the mini-game. Each of these mounts costs 400 or 600 Faux Leaves, a currency obtained by playing Faux Hollows.

To get started, you need to unlock Faux Hollows. If you haven’t already done this, head to Idyllshire and look for the NPC called the Painfully Ishgardian Man at X: 7, Y: 5.9. He'll have the quest entitled "Fantastic Mr. Faux". After a short series of cutscenes, as you meet the Faux Commander, you’ll unlock Faux Hollows. To play a game of Faux Hollows, speak to Faux Commander in Idyllshire, X: 5.7, Y: 6.1 (Right next to Khloe Aliapoh)

How to Play Faux Hollows

Put into its simplest terms; Faux Hollows is like Battleship if you had to earn turns by completing difficult FFXIV content. After completing an Unreal Trial, you can play a game of Faux Hollows. In the game, you’re presented with a board of 36 tiles, and you must uncover one of four different pictures: The Commander, a Coffer, a Gift Box, or Dual Blades.

Image via Square Enix

Uncovering a picture entirely earns between 15 and 100 Faux Leaves. You have 11 turns to uncover a picture. It is possible to uncover all the pictures to earn a maximum of 150 Faux Leaves in one go. Additionally, uncovering the Dual Blades unlocks a Retelling, meaning you’ll be able to play Faux Hollows again that week. However, Faux Hollows can only be played once per week.

There's also a more comprehensive guide to playing Faux Hollows that will answer any questions about the game mode.

What are Unreal Trials?

Unreal Trials are Trials from past expansions scaled up to the current level cap (currently 90). Unreal Trials remain in the game for around one major patch, before being replaced by another. Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) was the latest, released with Patch 6.4. A new Unreal Trial is expected in patch 6.5.

To unlock each of these trials, simply complete the original trial (you don’t even have to have cleared the Extreme version), and unlock Faux Hollows. Then, when an Unreal Trial is added to the game, it'll be added to the Duty Finder under the High-end Duty tab.

Redeeming Faux Leaves

Once you've completed a game of Faux Hollows, and hopefully won some Faux Leaves, speak to Faux Commander to redeem any rewards. The mounts are listed under the Other section.

All FFXIV Faux Leaves Mounts Costs and Alternative Unlocks