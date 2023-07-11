When is Final Fantasy XIV 7.0 release date?

It’s been a while since Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker was released, giving us the conclusion to Hylaelyn and Zodiark’s tale. A new chapter in the game has begun with a few familiar faces in Patch 6.1, but this story is also getting closer to its conclusion and making us all wonder when FFXIV 7.0 release is.

With Patch 6.4, we got even closer to the climax for what is happening in the Thirteenth. What happens in Patch 6.5 and beyond is going to carry into 7.0. Even so, the next expansion is not only highly anticipated because we will have a better grasp of what is the next narrative that will connect later expansions. It’s also because of major changes 7.0 will bring to the game, including a new playable race and some graphics updates.

When will FFXIV 7.0 release?

We still don’t have an exact date for FFXIV 7.0 release. There is, however, enough information for us to speculate that Square Enix is announcing it soon, giving us a proper date. At the time of writing, Patch 6.45 is about to drop. This means we can expect patch 6.5 around late August or early September. The time between big patches is four months, making this a solid guess since Patch 6.4 was released in late May.

Since NA’s Fanfest will take place in late July, fans are expecting mostly news about Patch 6.5. U.K.’s Fanfest will take place in October, so it would make sense for them to announce FFXIV’s next expansion release window in the event. Typically, expansions are released every two years, putting 7.0’s release in 2024. With the release dates of other expansions — Heavensward (2015), Stormblood (2017), Shadowbringers (2019), Endwalker (2021) – it wouldn’t be a surprise if Square Enix scheduled the next expansion for June/July 2024.

Still, this is just speculation based on the game’s history. Fans also don’t have any information about what we are going to see in the next expansion in terms of plot. There is plenty of speculation and conversation swirling about what might be coming next, but nothing official yet from Square Enix on what 7.0 will have in store.