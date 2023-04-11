Warframe Adramalium Farm 2023 Guide – Farming Locations, Tips & Tricks

Farming Adramalium in Warframe can be a bit of a pain. Just like gathering any mining related resource. This is because, in order to collect the stuff, you really need to go out of your way more than when you collect basic materials — like Neurodes and Orokin Cells. However, there are a couple ways to make the process a bit smoother and let you craft things like your Necramech — which requires a hefty chunk of Adramal Alloy made from this tricky-to-find ore — as quickly as possible! Let’s take a look.

First things first, players should know that Adramalium is one of several different Warframe resources tied to mining. In other words, enemies don’t typically drop it, and farming Adramalium requires a special tool in the form of a mining laser. There are two styles of laser to choose from (at least at the time of this writing): the Nosam Cutter and the Sunpoint Plasma Drill. The latter of the two is technically “better,” since it can acquire more and rarer resources, but one should still keep a Nosam Cutter handy. The drill has such a low chance of collecting common materials that it can actually make them harder to find than “rare” ones. Depending on what you want to farm, you may want to switch between the two lasers to match what you’re looking to mine.

You can purchase the Nosam Cutter (and its upgraded versions) from Old Man Suumbaat in Cetus and the Sunpoint Plasma Drill from Smokefinger in Fortuna. Both cost Standing from their respective Syndicates: Ostron Standing for the cutters and Solaris United Standing for the drill. After you buy any of the lasers, you can equip it to your Gear radial menu in the Arsenal.

With either laser equipped, you now need to hit up the Cambion Drift: a.k.a. the open-world area of Deimos. Here you can farm Adramalium in one of two ways. The most direct method is to use your chosen mining laser to shoot yellow ore deposits found across the region. Your laser will indicate how far you are from the nearest ore and/or gem deposit with a small range indicator on the right-hand side of your screen.

Approaching a deposit will also cause the laser to start beeping faster and faster — indicating that you’re getting close. Though this only works when you actually have the laser equipped.

Once the laser is equipped, you can mine simply by shooting the glowing weak points that appear on mineral deposits. Each comes with a small quick-time event which can increase the amount and rarity of resources you acquire if you do it correctly.

On Deimos, blue ore deposits hold gems while yellow deposits hold ore. Adramalium is a type of ore, so we’re only looking for yellow mining spots in this particular instance. The radar doesn’t differentiate between ore deposits and gem deposits while you play its little game of “hot or cold,” but yellow deposits are far more common than blue ones, so they shouldn’t be especially tough to find. Especially if you hit up any of the many caves on the moon’s surface; ore and gems appear in much, much greater quantities inside underground caverns. Note that these are also marked on your map with small, white cave icons.

The actual difficulty when farming Adramalium is really just a matter of how patient you are and which laser you use. The material seems to be fairly rare when using a Sunpoint Plasma Drill (seemingly appearing every 10 nodes or so). This is actually because it’s a common mineral type — which the drill has trouble picking up. As such, you’re better off using the Advanced Nosam Cutter (a more accurate version of the Nosam Cutter also available from Old Man Suumbaat).

The other way to farm Adramalium in Warframe is by simply blowing up cysts. Such as the one shown in the screenshot above. Specifically, Adramalium can be found inside of Rolizor and Spitia Infested Cysts throughout the Cambion Drift. These are akin to storage containers on less organic-looking levels, but to be clear they appear as orange-y flesh pods that explode and drop resources when you destroy them.

You can use fast-moving frames, like Volt, or those with area-of-effect explosions, like Xaku, to crack these containers quickly and soak up what they have inside. There’s no guarantee that any of them will have Adramalium or any other mining material. However, some players might find this process less tedious than mining.

Coincidentally, the cysts can be a good source of Plastids, which are also needed for crafting Adramal Alloy. This is the refined form of Adramalium which is actually used in the creation of Necramechs and other equipment.

And that’s about all there is to it! Those are the only ways you can farm Adramalium in Warframe at the moment. Hopefully this handful of tips on where to look and what tool to use helps make the process that much easier. Best of luck building those Necramechs, Tenno!