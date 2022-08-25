Soul Hackers 2 New Game+ Guide: What Can be Transferred, NG+

Soul Hackers 2 New Game+ is luckily a feature that is present in the new JRPG from Atlus, just in case you were wondering. This allows you to start a new playthrough and retain some of the progress and items that you have previously unlocked, but it works a bit differently than usual here. Acting as the sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, this new story puts you in the sci-fi boots of Ringo and a band of Summoners dealing with their own pasts in a city on the brink of extinction. This guide explains how New Game+ works and what can be transferred to subsequent playthroughs.

Soul Hackers 2 New Game+ Explained – Everything You Can Transfer into NG+

Let’s start with the basics. First of all, in order to access New Game+ in Soul Hackers 2, you’re going to need to defeat the last boss and finish the story. As a hint, in case you want to know where this happens without spoilers, you’re going to stumble upon a door that says the following: “An unfamiliar door unlike anything you’ve seen stands before you. [Redacted] may await beyond it…”

From here, after you’re all set and done with the game, you’ll get a series of messages that explain how NG+ works. Here’s the gist:

Once you’re done with the game, you’ll be given the option to create a Clear Data save file

You can create multiple Clear Data files — I recommend creating at least two just in case, but it’s up to you

Whenever you want to start New Game+, go ahead and select the Clear Data to begin the new playthrough

If you’re curious, there isn’t a way to continue playing after the story is done. You can, however, load a save that happens before the boss fight, but that’s about it

Now, New Game+ has two types of data that are carried over, which you can see below:

Data that is automatically carried over

Shop inventories

Outfits (characters start with defaults)

Accessories (characters start with defaults)

Data on defeated enemies

Data on consumed meals

Data that is selectively carried over

Character levels

COMP upgrades

Automapping

Money and Mistiquartz

Items

Mistiques

Demon Compendium and unlocked fusions

As it’s explained, the latter list lets you choose whether or not you want all, some, or none of the data carried over to your new playthrough. It’s up to you of course, but it’s interesting that you can go ahead and choose what you want to do in case you want a fresh start for a specific mechanic or similar.

That’s everything you need to know about the Soul Hackers 2 New Game+ aspect! I’m not entirely sure if I’m going to be starting a new playthrough anytime soon, but the idea of going back to a previous save to try a few new things I may have missed it’s enticing. That being said, it’s probably best to just start a new playthrough and continue where you left off with some advantages. But again, up to you! Have fun.