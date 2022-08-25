Soul Hackers 2 Meals Guide: Best Meals for Each Party Member

Soul Hackers 2 meals are a vital part of the experience, as they provide all sorts of helpful buffs to your party members and get them ready to tackle dungeons. Acting as the sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, this new story puts you in the sci-fi boots of Ringo and a band of Summoners dealing with their own pasts in a city on the brink of extinction. This guide goes through the meals you can find throughout the game and their effects.

Soul Hackers 2 Best Meals – Meal Recipes and Party Member Favorites

First of all, it’s worth mentioning that this is a non-exhaustive list of meals in the game. In addition, not all of them will be available from the get-go for you, and you’ll have to wait until you advance through the main story and the shops receive new items. Also, don’t forget to visit the Safehouse often, as your party members usually show up with new meals for free.

The best options are going to depend on your needs before entering a dungeon, in case you’re looking to see items more frequently, gather as many demons as possible, or have different advantages. If you want HP, I’d go for the Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge, while the Chakra Flan is great for MP instead. You can find a list with other meals below.

Vitamin Spaghetti

Effect: Allies' HP recovers as you explore a dungeon

Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Love

Saizo: Love

Figue: Normal

Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge

Effect: Allies' HP recovers as you explore a dungeon

Where to buy: Bar Heidrun

Ringo: Love

Arrow: Love

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Love

Chakra Flan

Effect: Allies' MP recovers as you explore a dungeon

Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho

Ringo: Love

Arrow: Love

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Love

Prayer Bouillabaisse

Effect: Allies' MP recovers as you explore a dungeon

Where to buy: Bar Heidrun

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Love

Saizo: Love

Figue: Unknown

Negoti-ale

Effect: Makes demon negotiation easier by lowering the rank of the demon's demands

Where to buy: Vending Machine in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Normal

Placebo Drink

Effect: Demon allies heal you more often, and materials are more frequently found during Demon Recon

Where to buy: Vending Machine in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Normal

Sancho’s Sweet Potato

Effect: Increases INT. The higher the original INT, the greater the increase

Where to buy: DeLaMancha

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Normal

Critical Boscaiola

Effect: Increases critical rate for allies' attacks

Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho

Ringo: Love

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Sad

Figue: Love

Dexterous Pescatora

Effect: Increases Bonus Attack damage

Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Sad

Milady: Love

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Sad

Aim Bambino

Effect: Increases allies' hit rate. Multihit skills will often trigger more hits

Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho

Ringo: Sad

Arrow: Love

Milady: Sad

Saizo: Love

Figue: Normal

Philanthropic Shoyu Ramen

Effect: Increases HP healing effects for allies in battle

Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Love

Milady: Sad

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Love

Goma Miso Ramen

Effect: Lowers the chance of being afflicted with any status ailment

Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho

Ringo: Sad

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Love

Figue: Love

Featherlight Wonton Ramen

Effect: Increases allies' evasion

Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho

Ringo: Love

Arrow: Sad

Milady: Love

Saizo: Sad

Figue: Love

Spiritual Cold Ramen

Effect: Recovers an ally's MP once during battle upon low MP

Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho

Ringo: Normal

Arrow: Normal

Milady: Normal

Saizo: Normal

Figue: Sad

Green Apple Cider

Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy's

Where to buy: Bar Heidrun

Ringo: Love

Arrow: Sad

Milady: Sad

Saizo: Sad

Figue: Normal

Purity Shio Ramen

Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy's

Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho

Ringo: Sad

Arrow: Love

Milady: Sad

Saizo: Sad

Figue: Sad

Beginner Bianca

Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy's

Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho

Ringo: Sad

Arrow: Sad

Milady: Love

Saizo: Sad

Figue: Unknown

Farm-raised Eelburger

Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy's

Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho

Ringo: Sad

Arrow: Sad

Milady: Sad

Saizo: Love

Figue: Sad

Enjoy your Soul Hackers 2 meals!