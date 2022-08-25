Soul Hackers 2 Meals Guide: Best Meals for Each Party Member

Soul Hackers 2 meals are a vital part of the experience, as they provide all sorts of helpful buffs to your party members and get them ready to tackle dungeons. Acting as the sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, this new story puts you in the sci-fi boots of Ringo and a band of Summoners dealing with their own pasts in a city on the brink of extinction. This guide goes through the meals you can find throughout the game and their effects.
Soul Hackers 2 Best Meals – Meal Recipes and Party Member Favorites
First of all, it’s worth mentioning that this is a non-exhaustive list of meals in the game. In addition, not all of them will be available from the get-go for you, and you’ll have to wait until you advance through the main story and the shops receive new items. Also, don’t forget to visit the Safehouse often, as your party members usually show up with new meals for free.
The best options are going to depend on your needs before entering a dungeon, in case you’re looking to see items more frequently, gather as many demons as possible, or have different advantages. If you want HP, I’d go for the Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge, while the Chakra Flan is great for MP instead. You can find a list with other meals below.
Vitamin Spaghetti
- Effect: Allies’ HP recovers as you explore a dungeon
- Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Love
- Saizo: Love
- Figue: Normal
Humble Mushroom Rice Porridge
- Effect: Allies’ HP recovers as you explore a dungeon
- Where to buy: Bar Heidrun
- Ringo: Love
- Arrow: Love
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Love
Chakra Flan
- Effect: Allies’ MP recovers as you explore a dungeon
- Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho
- Ringo: Love
- Arrow: Love
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Love
Prayer Bouillabaisse
- Effect: Allies’ MP recovers as you explore a dungeon
- Where to buy: Bar Heidrun
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Love
- Saizo: Love
- Figue: Unknown
Negoti-ale
- Effect: Makes demon negotiation easier by lowering the rank of the demon’s demands
- Where to buy: Vending Machine in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Normal
Placebo Drink
- Effect: Demon allies heal you more often, and materials are more frequently found during Demon Recon
- Where to buy: Vending Machine in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Normal
Sancho’s Sweet Potato
- Effect: Increases INT. The higher the original INT, the greater the increase
- Where to buy: DeLaMancha
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Normal
Critical Boscaiola
- Effect: Increases critical rate for allies’ attacks
- Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho
- Ringo: Love
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Sad
- Figue: Love
Dexterous Pescatora
- Effect: Increases Bonus Attack damage
- Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Sad
- Milady: Love
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Sad
Aim Bambino
- Effect: Increases allies’ hit rate. Multihit skills will often trigger more hits
- Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho
- Ringo: Sad
- Arrow: Love
- Milady: Sad
- Saizo: Love
- Figue: Normal
Philanthropic Shoyu Ramen
- Effect: Increases HP healing effects for allies in battle
- Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Love
- Milady: Sad
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Love
Goma Miso Ramen
- Effect: Lowers the chance of being afflicted with any status ailment
- Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho
- Ringo: Sad
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Love
- Figue: Love
Featherlight Wonton Ramen
- Effect: Increases allies’ evasion
- Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho
- Ringo: Love
- Arrow: Sad
- Milady: Love
- Saizo: Sad
- Figue: Love
Spiritual Cold Ramen
- Effect: Recovers an ally’s MP once during battle upon low MP
- Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho
- Ringo: Normal
- Arrow: Normal
- Milady: Normal
- Saizo: Normal
- Figue: Sad
Green Apple Cider
- Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy’s
- Where to buy: Bar Heidrun
- Ringo: Love
- Arrow: Sad
- Milady: Sad
- Saizo: Sad
- Figue: Normal
Purity Shio Ramen
- Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy’s
- Where to buy: Ramen Stall in Karakucho
- Ringo: Sad
- Arrow: Love
- Milady: Sad
- Saizo: Sad
- Figue: Sad
Beginner Bianca
- Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy’s
- Where to buy: Pizza place in Karakucho
- Ringo: Sad
- Arrow: Sad
- Milady: Love
- Saizo: Sad
- Figue: Unknown
Farm-raised Eelburger
- Effect: Gain more EXP in battle when your level is lower than your enemy’s
- Where to buy: Convenience Store in Karakucho
- Ringo: Sad
- Arrow: Sad
- Milady: Sad
- Saizo: Love
- Figue: Sad
Enjoy your Soul Hackers 2 meals!