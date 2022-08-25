Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted Guide: Quiz Answers, Solution

Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted is one of the many requests you can take on during your ventures. But this side mission isn’t related to hunting down a specific demon or retrieving a lost item for someone, and instead presents a somewhat confusing puzzle to solve. Acting as the sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, this new story puts you in the sci-fi boots of Ringo and a band of Summoners dealing with their own pasts in a city on the brink of extinction. This guide explains the quiz answers to complete the Academics Wanted request in Soul Hackers 2.

Soul Hackers 2 Academics Wanted Quiz Answers – How to Solve the Puzzle

If you happen to stumble upon the Academics Wanted request, you may be wondering about the answers to the three-question quiz that is presented at the entrance of the circus. We’ll discuss the specifics later, but if you’re looking for the responses, they’re listed below:

Question 1. What is the current name of the country where the story of Night Mokoi originated? — Australia

Question 2. What is the translated meaning of Jirae Koropokkur’s name? — “Dweller beneath the butterbur”

Question 3. Which demon is also known by the title “count of death and destruction”? — Halphas

That is all! The reward for solving this request is the sum of 6,000 yen, which isn’t an absurd amount, but hey, it’s worth giving it a go now that you have the answers at hand, right?

If you want to search for the answers yourself, well, you’re going to have to track down all three demons involved in the quest and read their biographies when inspecting them in the Demons category of the pause menu. Koropokkur’s question was a tricky one as I couldn’t find the specific answer until I actually took the demon out during combat, and it dropped an item that mentioned “butterbur” in the name. But other than that, it was only a matter of time, but hey, maybe you can save yourself from the hassle.

In case you haven’t seen this request as of yet, it may be that you’re still fairly early on into the game. This side mission became available to me when I was around level 10 or so, and even though the level requirement for it is 14, I was able to pick it up either way. That requirement is mostly regarding the demons involved, but since you only need the answers instead of hunting them down, you can get ahead of it without issues.

Once you have the quest, head over to the Roppo Realm and talk to the NPC that is next to the circus entrance. He’s going to tell you about a locked box that requires a quiz in order to open it. After responding the three questions, which have three possible answers each, the box will reveal its content. Basically, there’s a map inside, but that’s only for the NPC. You’ll be granted the 6,000 yen and be sent your way, which isn’t a bad thing cause you have more important matters at hand, such as the fate of mankind. Best of luck out there!