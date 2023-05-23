Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion is starting to round the bend with its current storyline. Here in Patch 6.4, the Warrior of Light can face off against Golbez himself in The Voidcast Dais trial.

The eight-man trial might stump some random parties on Duty Roulette, but it’s nothing to veteran players. That’s why the Extreme iteration of the fight exists. Once you’ve completed the standard version of The Voidcast Dais, why not kick it up a notch? Many players will find the Extreme a little daunting, but with some prep and determination players should end up successful after a few tries.

How to Unlock the Voidcast Dais (Extreme) Golbez Trial in Final Fantasy XIV

Once you’ve finished the Trial, which comes after completing the main scenario quest “Abyssal Dark”, you’ll be able to unlock The Voidcast Dais (Extreme). Once you’ve finished the trial, go talk to The Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.6, Y: 14.2). Select the option “Talk about Golbez” and the Minstrel will sing a song of your exploits and unlock the Extreme version of the fight.

If you haven’t yet unlocked the Endwalker version of The Wandering Minstrel, you need to first complete the main scenario quest “Endwalker” and have a level 90 job active. Then go talk to The Wandering Minstrel in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.6, Y: 14.2) and accept the quest “I Wandered Sharlayan as a Minstrel”. This should open the option to unlock every Extreme, once you’ve completed the standard version of the Trial.