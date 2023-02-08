How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items

Let’s return to the lands of Heavensward as we look at another Tribal Quest set in FFXIV: the Vath. This combat-oriented questline (formerly known as Beast Tribe quests before the Endwalker expansion) takes players to the chocobo fields of the Dravanian Forelands. This is where you can help the Vath. Specifically, there’s a tribe of the little beetle dudes that has separated from their species’ usual hive mind and now wants to strike out on its own. They would like the help of a seasoned adventurer to get them started. That’s you, by the way. So, let’s look at how to unlock the Vath tribe in FFXIV and check their vendor stock!

This particular questline is available to combat jobs Level 50 and above. That includes Blue Mage, for the record. You can then complete up to three quests for the Vath per day — leveling up in Reputation with the tribe until you reach “Bloodsworn” at the eighth rank. You can check this rank under the “Reputation” tab of your Character menu at any time. The other Tribal Quest ranks are listed there as well.

Last but not least, you must also complete the Level 53 Main Scenario Quest “Lord of the Hive,” which is part of the Heavensward storyline. After which you can speak to the Vath Storyteller in the Dravania – The Dravanian Forelands ( X: 24.0, Y: 19.7). They will set you up with the quest “The Naming of Vath.” After which point you will gain access to daily, repeatable quests. Just like all the other Tribal Quests in FFXIV!

Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference. Each of these become available as you reach different Reputation levels. Unless otherwise noted, every quest is offered by Vath Deftarm in The Dravanian Forelands (X: 23.6, Y: 19.1):

“The Naming of Vath” (Level 50): Starting Quest

(Level 50): Starting Quest “Adventurers Don’t Get Cold Feet” (Level 50): Available at Maximum Friendly Reputation

(Level 50): Available at Maximum Friendly Reputation “An Acquired Taste” (Level 50): Available at Maximum Trusted Reputation

(Level 50): Available at Maximum Trusted Reputation “Your Enemy and Mine” (Level 50): Available at Maximum Respected Reputation

(Level 50): Available at Maximum Respected Reputation “Resistance is Futile” (Level 50): Available at Maximum Honored Reputation

(Level 50): Available at Maximum Honored Reputation “A Symbolic Friendship” (Level 50): Available at Maximum Sworn Reputation; completes the Vath questline

Just like most other Tribal Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. Most require you to simply go to a place, kill an enemy, use a special mount to interact with an object, or collect something. Pick up all three dailies at once and you can knock them out in roughly 10 minutes. However, you only get 12 total Tribal Quest “allowances” per day to use across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Note that you can always check your total remaining number of allowances from the “Timers” section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.

Vath Tribe Items – FFXIV Tribal Quest Guide

As you complete daily quests for the Vath, you’ll earn experience, reputation, and a unique currency called Black Copper Gil. This can be turned over to the tribe vendor, Vath Stickpeddler in The Dravanian Forelands (X: 23.7, Y: 19.1). The vendor unlocks more and more offerings as raise your current Reputation rank with the Tribe. Some items are also available for regular old gil (i.e. the standard currency of Final Fantasy).

The fun stuff comes at higher levels of Reputation. Most of it is also cosmetic — such as a mount, a minion, and a set of Level 1 armor meant for use as a Glamour which is based on the look of the Vath. Though there are some low-level crafting materials. You can also buy Retainer Ventures here (just like from other tribes).

Items available for purchase using normal gil are found under the Purchase Items section of the Stickpeddler inventory and include the following:

Gnath Head – 40,000 gil

– 40,000 gil Vath Thorax – 130,000 gil

– 130,000 gil Gnath Arms – 30,000 gil

– 30,000 gil Gnath Abdomen – 70,000 gil

– 70,000 gil Gnath Legs – 30,000 gil

– 30,000 gil Mythrite Nugget – 2,376 gil

– 2,376 gil Hardsilver Nugget – 2,692 gil

– 2,692 gil Aurum Regis Nugget – 2,930 gil

– 2,930 gil Titanium Nugget – 2,692 gil

– 2,692 gil Black Firesand – 400 gil

– 400 gil Brimstone – 103 gil

– 103 gil Gysahl Greens – 36 gil

– 36 gil Sylkis Bud – 348 gil

– 348 gil Mimett Gourd – 348 gil

– 348 gil Tantalplant – 348 gil

– 348 gil Pahsana Fruit – 348 gil

– 348 gil Wind-up Gnath (minion) – 30,000 gil

(minion) – 30,000 gil Wind-up Vath (minion) – 30,000 gil

(minion) – 30,000 gil Kongamato Whistle (mount) – 200,000 gil

(mount) – 200,000 gil Gnathic Lamp Tree (furniture) – 10,092 gil

(furniture) – 10,092 gil Gnath Thorax – 130,000 gil (available after unlocking Allied Tribal Quests for Heavensward tribes)

And here are the items available via Black Copper Gil Exchange:

Gnath Head – x9 Black Copper Gil

– x9 Black Copper Gil Vath Thorax – x9 Black Copper Gil

– x9 Black Copper Gil Gnath Arms – x4 Black Copper Gil

– x4 Black Copper Gil Gnath Abdomen – x4 Black Copper Gil

– x4 Black Copper Gil Gnath Legs – x4 Black Copper Gil

– x4 Black Copper Gil Venture – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Unidentifiable Bone – x6 Black Copper Gil

– x6 Black Copper Gil Unidentifiable Shell – x6 Black Copper Gil

– x6 Black Copper Gil Unidentifiable Ore – x6 Black Copper Gil

– x6 Black Copper Gil Unidentifiable Seeds – x6 Black Copper Gil

– x6 Black Copper Gil Mythrite Nugget – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Hardsilver Nugget – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Aurum Regis Nugget – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Black Firesand – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Brimstone – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Gysahl Greens – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Sylkis Bud – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Mimett Gourd – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Tantalplant – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Pahsana Fruit – x1 Black Copper Gil

– x1 Black Copper Gil Peace of Mind Orchestrion Roll – x4 Black Copper Gil

– x4 Black Copper Gil Gnath Thorax – x9 Black Copper Gil (available after unlocking Allied Tribal Quests for Heavensward tribes)

None of these items are particularly valuable on the Market Board. However, the minions and mount are nice to have for your collection! Ventures and Gysahl Greens are also quite good, but these are available at many other vendors throughout the game. Unidentifiable Shells and Unidentifiable Ore are at least somewhat valuable when converted into Grade 3 Topsoil to sell to players with gardens.

Arguably, though, the Vath Tribal Quests are mostly there to help power up your Level 50-59 combat jobs — such as the aforementioned Blue Mage. Ranking up with the Vath increases the amount of XP you get for each daily quest. Including when you reach the Bloodsworn rank. Plus, you get a bit of cash and a stipend of Allagan Tomestones of Poetics for each older Tribal Quest you complete! These can be converted into gil as well.

And that should be all you need to know about the Vath Tribal Quests in FFXIV! Best of luck helping your chitinous new friends strike out on their own in Eorzea.