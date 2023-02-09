How to Unlock the Kojin Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests

In Final Fantasy XIV, the Kojin are a race of turtle-like humanoids that swim in the Ruby Sea. There are two Tribes, the Red Kojin aligned with the Garlean Empire, and the Blue Kojin, who are open to a partnership. The Warrior of Light is the bridge to the Blue Kojin, creating a true friendship… with caveats.

Like most Tribe Quests, however, their questline requires you to first complete a series of combat missions scattered throughout several locations. At least these ones are on the quick side! Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference.

Before you can access the Sahagin tribe, however, you need to have completed the Level 63 Main Scenario Quest “Tide Goes in, Imperials Go Out,” which takes place during the Stormblood storyline. Once that’s done, you can pick up “Heaven-sent,” a Level 60 quest from Vexed Villager in The Ruby Sea (X: 6.8, Y: 13.3).

All of the Kojin quests are focused on combat, meaning you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic up to the requisite levels for each quest. The full list of quests is below and each becomes available at different Reputation levels:

“Heaven-sent” (Level 60) – Vexed Villager in The Ruby Sea (X: 6.8, Y: 13.3)

in “Under Wraps” (Level 60) – Kabuto in The Ruby Sea (X: 29.4, Y: 16.5)

in “The Value of Silence” (Level 60) – Kabuto in The Ruby Sea (X: 29.4, Y: 16.5)

in “Misdelivered” (Level 60) – Kabuto in The Ruby Sea (X: 29.4, Y: 16.5)

in “A Test of Courage” (Level 60) – Kabuto in The Ruby Sea (X: 29.4, Y: 16.5)

in “True-blue” (Level 60) – Kabuto in The Ruby Sea (X: 29.4, Y: 16.5)

Just like most other Tribe Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. So long as you have enough daily Tribe Quest allowances left, of course. You only get 12 to use per day across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Remember you can always check your total remaining number of Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.

The quests themselves are very easy and vary from collecting items, to shepherding a mount around, to fighting Red Kojin or other enemies. Turning in complete quests will reward you with experience, Kojin Reputation, and Kojin Sango, the unique tribal currency. You can then spend this currency at the tribal vendor, Shikitahe in The Ruby Sea (X:29.3 Y:16.8).

There are unique items, including mounts and minions available from these Tribal Quests.

Once you max out their Reputation then you have the chance to unlock the Allied Tribal Quests, but only once you’ve leveled up all the Stormblood Tribes.

Those tribes are:

Once you’ve finished all of the main quests and reached Bloodsworn Reputation with every Tribe, you can pick up “The Ananta Maid’s Tail” from the East Aldenard Trading Company Assistant in Kugane (X: 13.1, Y: 9.8). Finishing this questline will move you up to Allied reputation, offering one last set of items from the tribal vendor.