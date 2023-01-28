How to Unlock the Kobold Tribe Quests in FFXIV – Locations & Quests

Under the firmament of Eorzea, there is a race of humanoid creatures that shape the earth. These miners are generally peaceful, but the Primal Titan has brought them into conflict with the Eorzean Alliance. With Titan defeated, the Warrior of Light reaches out to make amends with the Kobolds and see if the tribe can be brought into the larger fold.

Like most Tribe Quests, however, their questline requires you to first complete a series of combat missions scattered throughout several locations. At least these ones are on the quick side! Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference.

Before you can access the Kobold tribe, however, you need to have completed the Level 41 Main Scenario Quest “In Pursuit of the Past,” which takes place during the A Realm Reborn storyline. Once that’s done, you can pick up “Highway Robbery,” a Level 41 quest from Trachraet in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 12.7, Y: 12.8).

All of the Kobold quests are focused on combat, meaning you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic up to the requisite levels for each quest. The full list of quests is below and each becomes available at different Reputation levels:

“Highway Robbery” (Level 41) – Trachraet in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 12.7, Y: 12.8)

in “How Low Can You Go” (Level 41) – 789th Order Pickman Gi Gu in Outer La Noscea ( X: 21.4, Y: 18.0)

in “No-good Zo Ga’s Ambition” (Level 44) – 789th Order Pickman Gi Gu in Outer La Noscea ( X: 21.4, Y: 18.0)

in “The Kobold and the Beautiful” (Level 48) – Skaetswys in Outer La Noscea (X: 21.4, Y: 18.0)

in “Revenge of the Furred” (Level 48) – 789th Order Pickman Gi Gu in Outer La Noscea ( X: 21.4, Y: 18.0)

If you’re used to later Tribal Quests, like the Omicron or Arkasodara, you might notice that there are fewer quests available. That’s because the Kobold Reputation rank maxes out at Trusted. Once you max out their Reputation then you have the chance to unlock the Allied Tribal Quests, but only once you’ve leveled up all the A Realm Reborn Tribes.

Just like most other Tribe Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. These range from placing items in a location to killing enemies. They’re all very easy. Upon completion, you’ll receive experience, gil, and reputation. Above the “Friendly” reputation rank, you’ll also get one of the special Kobold currency, Titan Cobaltpiece. These items can be turned into the Kobold Vendor in Outer La Noscea (X: 21.6, Y: 17.8) for any number of unique dyes, minions, mounts, and materials.

The included mounts and minions are:

Minion: Wind-up Kobold and Wind-up Kobolder

Wind-up Kobold and Wind-up Kobolder Mount: Bomb Palanquin

Bomb Palanquin Dye: Cork Brown Dye, Gobbiebag Brown Dye, Ul Brown Dye, Sylph Green Dye, Meadow Green Dye, Apple Green Dye, Adamantoise Green Dye

So long as you have enough daily Tribe Quest allowances left, of course. You only get 12 to use per day across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Remember you can always check your total remaining number of Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.