How to Unlock the Ananta Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Locations & Quests

As you’re questing through The Fringes In Final Fantasy XIV, you’ll find yourself running into a new Tribe: the Ananta. This is a race of snakewomen who worship the Primal Lakshmi, the Lady of Bliss. Once the Warrior of Light completes the task of Primal ruining, they can actually build strong relations with one of the Ananta Tribes.

Like most Tribe Quests, however, their questline requires you to first complete a series of combat missions scattered throughout several locations. At least these ones are on the quick side! Let’s still take a look at all of the quest locations for future reference.

Before you can even start to access the Ananta tribe, you need to have completed the Level 67 Main Scenario Quest “The Silence of the Gods,” which takes place during the Stormblood storyline. Then you need to complete two split questlines in order to get the actual Ananta starting quest.

The first questline begins with an Aether Current quest, “The Hidden Truth”.

“The Hidden Truth” (Level 61) – Serpent Marshal Brookstone in The Fringes (X: 9.2, Y: 10.8)

in “Drawing a Blank” (Level 61) – Tahla Molkoh in The Fringes (X: 12.8, Y: 18.9)

in “Seeking Answers” (Level 61) – Serpent Marshal Brookstone in The Fringes (X: 9.2, Y: 10.8)

“The Honest Truth” (Level 61) – Serpent Marshal Brookstone in The Fringes (X: 9.2, Y: 10.8)

The second questline starts later, with the sidequest, “A New Contender”.

“A New Contender” (Level 67) – M’rahz Nunh in The Fringes (X: 30.2, Y: 25.7)

in “Down but Not Out” (Level 67) – M’zhet Tia in The Fringes (X: 30.7, Y: 23.7)

in “Drawing a Blank” (Level 67) – M’zhet Tia in The Fringes (X: 27.5, Y: 31.3)

“Honoring Family” (Level 67) – M’zhet Tia in The Fringes (X: 18.9, Y: 21.6)

“The Rose Blooms Twice” (Level 67) – M’rahz Nunh in The Fringes (X: 30.2, Y: 25.7)

Once that’s done, you finally can pick up “Brooding Broodmother,” a Level 60 quest from M’rahz Nunh in The Fringes (X: 30.2, Y: 25.7).

All of the Ananta quests are focused on combat and collection, meaning you need to have a Disciple of War or Magic up to the requisite levels for each quest. The full list of quests is below and each becomes available at different Reputation levels:

“Brooding Broodmother” (Level 60) – M’rahz Nunh in The Fringes (X: 30.2, Y: 25.7)

in “Griffins Rampant” (Level 60) – Alpa in The Fringes (X: 21.7, Y: 26.2)

in “Chance of Gales” (Level 60) – Alpa in The Fringes (X: 21.7, Y: 26.2)

in “It Can Be Cruel Sometimes” (Level 60) – Alpa in The Fringes (X: 21.7, Y: 26.2)

in “Schism between Sisters” (Level 60) – Alpa in The Fringes (X: 21.7, Y: 26.2)

in “Celebratory Smorgasbord” (Level 60) – Alpa in The Fringes (X: 21.7, Y: 26.2)

Just like most other Tribe Quests, you will receive three daily quests to complete every 24 hours. So long as you have enough daily Tribe Quest allowances left, of course. You only get 12 to use per day across all the different tribes in FFXIV. Remember you can always check your total remaining number of Tribe Quest allowances from the Timers section on the Duty menu. You’ll find them near the bottom of the screen.

The quests themselves are very easy and vary from collecting items to fighting enemies. Turning in complete quests will reward you with experience, Ananta Reputation, and Ananta Dreamstaff, the unique tribal currency. You can then spend this currency at the tribal vendor, Madhura in The Fringes (X: 20.9, Y: 26.2).

There are unique items, including mounts and minions available from these Tribal Quests.

Once you max out their Reputation then you have the chance to unlock the Allied Tribal Quests, but only once you’ve leveled up all the Stormblood Tribes.

Those tribes are:

Once you’ve finished all of the main quests and reached Bloodsworn Reputation with every Tribe, you can pick up “The Ananta Maid’s Tail” from the East Aldenard Trading Company Assistant in Kugane (X: 13.1, Y: 9.8). Finishing this questline will move you up to Allied reputation, offering one last set of items from the tribal vendor.