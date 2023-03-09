How to Unlock Every Mount Introduced in FFXIV Patch 6.35

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 is here, giving the game another shot of life as we wait for Patch 6.4. Players can dive into the new Deep Dungeon, the Loporrit Tribal Quests, and the Amazing Manderville Weapons. There’s also a host of new mounts, minions, and other items.

This guide is focused purely on the brand-new mounts that you can obtain in the patch. There’s nothing particularly onerous, but you will have to dive into some daily content before you snag these new rides. Without further ado, let’s see the new mounts for Patch 6.35!

How to Unlock the Orthos Craklaw

If you want to ride this unique crab mount, then you’ll need to delve into the all-new Deep Dungeon, Orthos Eureka. To unlock Orthos Eureka, you’ll first need to have a Disciple of War or Magic Job at level 81 or higher. Then you need to have finished the quest titled “Endwalker,” which marks the end of Endwalker’s original main scenario.

You must also have completed the 50th floor of the Palace of the Dead. In order to achieve that, you’ll need to have unlocked the Palace of the Dead in the first place. Talk to Nojiro Marujiro in New Gridania (X: 12.0, Y: 13.1) to get the quest “The House That Death Built”. Once that’s done, you’ll want to grab the quest “Delve into Myth” from Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona (X: 21.8, Y: 8.1).

As you run Eureka Orthos, you’ll obtain items related to the Accursed Hoard. In this case, you want the Gold Sacks. As you obtain the Sacks, you can take them to Valeroine in Mor Dhona (X: 34.9, Y: 19.1). The character is in the Eight Sentinels, near the Eureka Orthos entrance. Valeroine will appraise the sacks and give you a random set of items. Sadly, this mean two layers of randomness: getting a Gold Sack and then hoping it appraises into the mount. We wish you luck.

How to Unlock the Aeturna

The Aeturna, a glowing tiger steed, is also from Eureka Orthos, but it’ll require a bit more effort on your part. The mount is a reward for completing the achievement, “Vintage Vogue,” which requires you to speak with Koh Rabntah while in possession of all four of the enaretos accessories. So what are the enaretos accessories?

These are items that are dropped when you clear Floor 100 of Eureka Orthos. That’s right, the whole thing. And floors above Floor 30 can’t be queued up for matchmaking, so you’ll need a static group or you’ll have to dive into Party Finder. Four runs is going to take some time if you don’t have a good group to work with. (Of course, you could tackle it solo.)

Once you’ve gotten all four items and speak to Koh Rabntah in Mor Dhona (X: 21.8, Y: 8.1), you’ll be able to acquire the mount.

How to Unlock the Moon-hopper

The final mount in this patch is the Moon-hopper. This will be a quick, but consistent grind, requiring you to work on the Loporrit Tribal Quests. To start these quests, you can pick up “Must Be Dreaming(way)” from Dreamingway in Old Sharlayan (X: 11.7, Y: 10.9). To access the quest you need to have a Disciple of the Hand at Level 80 and have completed the Dreamingway sidequests, starting with “A Way to Make a Living” from Dreamingway in Mare Lamentorum (X: 23.7, Y: 12.1).

You’ll be able to do three daily quests every 24 hours. As you complete the quest, you’ll gain 60 Loporrit Relations, the Tribal reputation, and one Loporrit Carat. Each Reputation level offers a new set of rewards from the Tribal Vendor, purchasable with Carats. Once you’ve reached the “Sworn” reputation with the Loporrit, you’ll be able to purchase the Moon-Hopper mount. Coiningway at Mare Lamentorum (X: 17.4, Y: 15.8) will likely sell you the Moon-hopper Identification Key for 18 Loporrit Carats. You can then use the key to add the mount to your list!