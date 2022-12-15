How to Open the Submarine Doors in Modern Warfare 2's Raid

The latest update for Modern Warfare 2 has dropped. Introducing a wealth of balance changes to various weapons, this update also introduces Modern Warfare 2’s first raid, Atomgrad. However, unlike games like Destiny 2 or The Division, this raid is broken up into 20-60 minute long episodes. These episodes include combat sections, traversal areas, and puzzles for players to solve. In Atomgrad, the first (and only) big puzzle you’ll come across requires you to decipher a code to open up the submarine doors. Here’s how to solve this puzzle so you can get back to shooting enemies and terrifying drones strapped with bombs.

How to Open the Submarine Doors

In the opening encounter of Atomgrad, you’ll battle your way through several groups of enemies. Regardless if you raise the alarm or stealthily kill every patrol, you will eventually end up in this small control room near the large submarine doors. Inside you’ll see several television monitors on a table, a control panel, and then a screen displaying various symbols, numbers, and letters. Additionally, you can enter a second room on the right, but this can only be done if another team member holds down the red button for you.

To start, send someone into the second room on the right and have them interact with the televisions on the desk. This will let them view CCTV footage from various cameras throughout the base. Flick through the cameras until you see a dark red room with three symbols and numbers projected on a large monitor (shown above). Now, another person should hop on the second set of CCTV cameras in the original control room and cycle through the video feeds until you find a semi-flooded room that also has a monitor displaying three symbols.

With one member looking at the red room’s symbols and one identifying the flooded room’s symbols, the final member should tell them what symbols are displayed on the red, rectangle screen on the left. It’s up to those on the cameras to see if they have any corresponding symbols and then state what number is listed underneath. Initially, there will only be three symbols displayed on the rectangle screen, which makes figuring out the code quite simple. Once you have the three numbers tied to each symbol, go to the machine on the right and input the code.

This will complete the first sequence and you’ll be tasked with inputting a second code. However, the same person cannot enter a code into the machine more than once. So swap with someone currently on the cameras and find the room with the symbols. The new team member entering the codes will have four to five symbols displayed on the rectangle screen instead of just three. This doesn’t mean the next numerical code is five numbers long. Some of those symbols won’t show up on either of the large monitors the camera people can see.

Meaning if my rectangle code sequence is 6, Y, B, H,10, the people on the cameras might not see a B or 10 symbols in either the flooded or red monitor room. Just pick out the three symbols you do see and relay the numbers underneath them. Once you omit the symbols that don’t appear on either CCTV screen, you will have three more numbers that need to be punched in. Doing so will open up the submarine doors and give you access to the next section of the Atomgrad raid in Modern Warfare 2. Keep this puzzle in mind, as you’ll be replicating it a second time near the end of this episode.