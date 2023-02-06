How to Hide What You’re Playing on Discord

Discord is a tremendously useful piece of software that lets people communicate via text, speech, and video. Since it was originally built for gamers, it has a number of gaming-specific features as well. One of these shows your Discord friends any game you’re currently playing. The feature can be helpful and fun, but you might not always want to advertise what you’re up to. If you want to hide what you’re playing on Discord, here’s how.

How to Hide Discord Now Playing

1. In Discord, click the cog button in the lower left corner of the screen. This will take you to the user settings menu.

2. In the settings menu, scroll down to the “Activity Privacy” tab on the left side of the screen.

3. Turn off the “display current activity as a status message” option. This will hide what game you’re playing, as well as any activity you have on Spotify, Discord Stages, and other similar apps.

Alternately, you can just set your Discord status to invisible — the program won’t show your friends what you’re playing if you’re in that mode while playing a game. It also won’t show Spotify and other app activity, just like if you disabled the option above.

How to Hide Specific Games in Discord

If you want to only stop certain games from showing up on your Discord now playing status, you can do that, too. Simply go into the “Registered Games” tab just beneath the “Activity Privacy” one in the settings menu and remove any games you don’t wish to display.

That’s all there is to it, really. As to why you’d want to hide what you’re playing from your Discord friends, well, there’s plenty of reasons. And honestly, do you really need a reason? Maybe you just don’t want to advertise your gaming habits to your closest several hundred acquaintances, and that’s fine.