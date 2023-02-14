How to Get the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV

We’re in-between major patches in Final Fantasy XIV, and waiting for the upcoming Patch 6.35. But before you dive into Eureka Orthos, it’s time to deal with some other FFXIV content you might’ve forgotten about. This content includes Relic Weapons, Tribal Quests, and Wondrous Tails; there’s a ton of the game that you probably haven’t even touched.

If you’ve long since looked at any of the node mounts, including the Safeguard System and Aerodynamics System, but determined that you don’t have the chops to complete those PVP achievements, you now have an option. The new Logistics Node mount offers a similar model, but in a different color. Rather than the red of the Logistics System, yellow of the Safeguard System, or blue of the Aerodynamics System, the Logistics Node is an eerie green.

How To Unlock the Logistics Node Mount in FFXIV

If you want the new Logistics Node mount, then you’re going to need to partake in some PVP. The previous two mount required specific PVP achievements, while this one requires you to complete the current PVP Series Malmstones for Series 3. The Level 15 reward for the current Season is the Logistics Node Identification Key. When used, you’ll be able to ride your own Logistics Node mount.

One of the fastest ways to get to Level 15 is to play Crystalline Conflict.

How To Unlock PVP in FFXIV

For the uninitiated, Crystalline Conflict pits two teams of five players against each other. Each team needs to occupy the territory under the crystal (the payload) to move it toward the end goal — kind of like a glorified tug-of-war. Fighting for control of that territory to push the crystal in the right direction is what this mode is all about. Given the depth of Jobs in FFXIV and the numerous tactics encouraged by this style of mode, these fast small-scale matches present a lot of complexity. Matches get hectic, so making a habit out of these basic strategies can go a long way.

In case you haven’t done so yet, here’s how to unlock PVP: Complete the level 30 quest “A Pup No Longer” — the location of which depends on the Grand Company you join:

Maelstrom : Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.0, Y: 12.0)

: Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.0, Y: 12.0) Twin Adder : New Gridania (X: 9.0, Y: 11.0)

: New Gridania (X: 9.0, Y: 11.0) Immortal Flames: Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.0, Y: 8.0)

You’ll then have access to Wolves’ Den Pier, which is the PVP hub zone where you can purchase PVP rewards, test out PVP-specific Job skills, and duel other players for practice.

Remember, you’ll only be able to obtain this mount until the end of Season 3, which should come alongside the launch of Patch 6.4. That’ll likely be sometime in May 2023, so get those PVP matches in!