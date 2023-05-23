How Pandaemonium Anabaseios Loot Drops Work in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.4

With the advent of Patch 6.4 in Final Fantasy XIV, there’s a whole new raid wing to tackle. The tale of the Ancients, which dives into the family life of the Ascian who would be known as Lahabrea, now finds its end in Anabaseios. Now, players are preparing themselves for the end of the Pandaemonium raids series.

As Warriors of Light dive deeper into the circles of Pandaemonium, they’ll gain all-new rewards that will give you new gear. This guide is here to give you a primer on how gear works in the raid, so you’ll know what to expect. Remember, to tackle Anabaseios, you need to have a level 90 job and have an average Item Level of 615 or higher. Don’t be afraid to run some Euphrosyne or the latest dungeon, the Aetherfont, if you’re a bit behind.

How Anabaseios loot drops work in Final Fantasy XIV

As you tackle the Ninth Circle of Pandaemonium and beyond, you’ll gain various coffers. Each coffer will offer tokens that can be traded for the gear. Players can only get one token per Circle each week, so once you’ve gotten something from a Circle, you’ll have to wait until next week to roll need or greed again on that Circle. These tokens can then be traded to Mylenie in Labyrinthos (X: 8.3, Y: 27.6) or Djole in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.3, Y: 9.6). The new gear from these trade-ins will likely be Item Level 640.

Item Type Required Token / Number of Tokens Head Unsung Helm of Anabaseios x2 Body Unsung Armor of Anabaseios x4 Hands Unsung Gauntlets of Anabaseios x2 Legs Unsung Chausses of Anabaseios x4 Feet Unsung Greaves of Anabaseios x2 Accessories Unsung Ring of Anabaseios

Everyone who completes Anabaseios: The Twelfth Circle will also earn an Unsung Blade of Anabaseios automatically, once per week. These can be traded to the vendors above for Hermetic Tomestones. Four Unsung Blade of Anabaseios can be traded for one Hermetic Tomestone, which can be turned into Cihanti in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.8, Y: 10.3) alongside 500 Allagan Tomestones of Comedy for a single weapon.