FFXIV Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2022

Once again, the Warrior of Light must craft a new Relic Weapon in Final Fantasy XIV. You may have obtained a Relic Weapon from a previous expansion — we have guides for A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood Relics — so you might have some idea of how this process works. While the previous two Relic weapons required grinding in unique areas of FFXIV, the new Relic weapon returns to an older, quest-based model.

This guide will cover the Manderville Weapons, the fifth series of Relic Weapons introduced in Patch 6.2 during Endwalker. We don’t know how many steps these weapons will have, but previous versions had at least six. If you’re running the quest now, the Manderville Relic is not best-in-slot, but they’re just a few steps behind it. Each step will also offer a new look for the weapon.

How to Unlock Your Manderville Relic – All The Hildibrand Quests

Like other previous Relic Weapons, the first hit is nearly free. The operative word is “nearly” though, as they’re not entirely free like the Eureka Relic weapons. Manderville Relic Weapons are all unlocked via a new questline and require a specific number of Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy.

First, you need to have finished the previous sidequests in the Manderville questline. These sidequests come with many of the past FFXIV expansions. Below, you’ll find the starting quest for each series.

Hildibrand (A Realm Reborn, 21 Quests)

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen – Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

Further Hildibrand Adventures (Heavensward, 8 Quests)

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies – Nashu Mhakaracca, The Pillars (X: 5.9, Y: 9.9)

Even Further Hildibrand Adventures (Stormblood, 9 Quests)

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East – Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man, Kugane (X: 10.6, Y: 9.8)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Endwalker, 4 Quests)

The Sleeping Gentleman – Excitable Youth, Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2)

Once you finish these lengthy questlines, you can finally grab the first quest in the Manderville Relic questline. That quest is Make It a Manderville, which you can pick up from House Manderville Manservant at Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2). To grab this quest, you need to have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic at Level 90, and have completed the Endwalker main scenario quest “Endwalker”.

How to Unlock Your Manderville Relic – All Manderville Relic Weapons

When you accept the quest, it’ll require you to obtain three Manderium Meteorites. Don’t worry, these items are pretty easy to acquire. If you talk to Jubrunnah at Radz-at-Han (X:12.2, Y:10.9), you can trade one Manderium Meteorite for 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy. That means you’ll need 1,500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy for each Manderville Relic Weapon.

The full list of available weapons is below:

What Happens If I Lose a Manderville Relic Weapon?

If you accidentally destroy a Relic Weapon, you should be able to pick up the base Manderville iteration from any Calamity Salvager. We don’t know yet, because we aren’t willing to destroy our weapons to test this for you, but that’s how past Relics have worked. You can find the Calamity Salvager NPC in any of the three starting cities:

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.3, Y: 14.3)

Old Gridania (X: 10.0, Y: 8.4)

Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.6, Y: 13.1)

If you lose the weapons from a later step in this process, you’ll likely have to start back at the beginning.

What About Using Manderville Relic Weapons For Glamour?

Here’s the thing: you cannot place a Manderville Relic Weapon in the Glamour Dresser. Instead, you need to acquire a replica of the weapon once you’ve reached a certain stage in the Relic quests. Since we’re at the first step, we’re not there yet. Once we do get there, we should be able to obtain replicas of several steps of the Relic. These replicas can then be placed into your Glamour Dresser for glamour purposes.