FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros: Level 20, 40, 60, 80

The joy of crafting in Final Fantasy XIV largely comes from the complex turn-based battle against durability and quality to craft an item. Ishgard Restoration is one of the best places to craft in FFXIV since you can level up quite fast through the content. For some players, the speed in which you level up might not be enough when taking the time to figure out how to successfully craft everything. In that case, Ishgard Restoration macros are a helpful way of maximizing your potential in a simplified manner. With macros, players are able to craft items over and over without the need to think about their next move.

FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Macros Overview

Macros are a system in FFXIV where you can essentially create your own hot bar actions. The macro is made up of various actions that you pick for your character to do. It is essentially a shortcut where you press a single button and the game will then tell your avatar to do those predetermined actions in a certain order.

From instant resurrections in the middle of battle to chaining up a string of crafting commands, macros have a lot of use in FFXIV. The latter group is invaluable for crafters looking to grind levels and Skybuilders’ Scrips through the Ishgard Restoration project.

There are Ishgard Restoration macros you can use which ensure the completion of a particular recipe with the touch of a single button. You don’t have to worry about checking your statuses, obsessing over collectability, and stressing over whether or not you’ll have enough steps left.

This is, of course, provided that you have the right gear equipped and actions assigned to your macro programming. There are macros for every level of Ishgard, from the first recipe for your crafting class at level 20 all the way to the final recipes at level 80.

To start, you can create Ishgard Restoration macros by heading to the System menu. Under that menu, there is a section called User Macros. Here, you can create each individual macro, bearing in mind the limitation that you can only put up to 15 lines of commands per macro.

Level 21-40 Crafters – Ishgard Restoration Macros

As a side note for crafters, Ishgard Restoration begins at level 20 (21 for using our macros) for each crafting class. Up until that point, completing the crafting log using the basic materials at your respective crafting guild can swiftly help you reach the required minimum level of 21 for these macros and its associated gear.

From level 21 until level 40, the same recommended macro is used based on the available actions that you have at this time. The best recipe to use, to simplify required gear, is the level 20 Grade 4 Skybuilders recipe for your respective class. Despite the low level, it gives solid XP for even a level 39 crafter, for instance.

Here is the macro best used to maximize your collectability rating for this recipe so that you get the most experience and scrips. You can copy and paste this exact text into your macro text box (PlayStation players are better off hooking up a keyboard, if possible):

/ac “Waste Not” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Waste Not” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Great Strides” <wait.2> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Veneration” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /echo Craft finished <se.2>

Macros use various commands to execute actions. /ac is the shortcut for /action, both of which work. After /ac, the action you wish to use is in parentheses. Following that is the wait command to indicate the time the character must wait until the next action is available.

Lastly, the /echo at the end of the line indicates to you the conclusion of the craft and “se” is for sound effects. Any old sound effect will do, but this one was picked to be more akin to what you expect when completing a craft.

Level 21-40 Gear

To actually complete the craft successfully using the above macro, you’ll need a certain set of gear. Here are the items that you should have equipped to ensure that you max out your rewards from completing the above Ishgard Restoration recipe:

You can acquire these items in a few different ways. For your Main Hand and Off Hand equipment, you can buy them from the Fieldcraft Merchant in any of the three starting cities of Ul’dah, Limsa Lominsa, and Gridania at these locations:

Admiranda: Old Gridania (X:14.4, Y: 10.0)

Old Gridania (X:14.4, Y: 10.0) Syneyhil: Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.3, Y:11.0)

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.3, Y:11.0) Yoyobasa: Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X:14.2, Y:11.2)

As for the clothing gear, they all require HQ versions. You can buy them from the Market Board but check a site like Universalis for the best rates currently on your data center. Alternatively, you can craft them yourself, but bear in mind this requires you to have Leatherworker, Weaver, and Goldsmith.

In addition to gear, you’ll need to consume a meal. The recommended meal is Tsai tou Vounou HQ, the item level 554 tea. The boost to CP and Control is necessary, and even low level crafters can benefit from the drink.

Level 41-61 Crafters – Ishgard Restoration Macros

The macro at this point uses the Grade 4 level 40 Skybuilders recipe for your respective crafting class. The macro changes some to incorporate new actions, so you’ll have to update it to the new recommended text below:

/ac “Waste Not” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Waste Not” <wait.2> /ac “Innovation” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Veneration” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /echo Craft finished <se.2>

Level 41-61 Gear

Here is the recommended gear for this next section of your Ishgard Restoration grind:

Purchase the level Main Hand and Off Hand equipment from the same Fieldcraft Suppliers in the three city-states. As before, you’ll need Tsai tou Vounou HQ for this crafting macro.

Level 62-70 Crafters – Ishgard Restoration Macros

For the next macro, use the level 60 Grade 4 Skybuilders recipe for your class. Note here that you now need to make two separate macros since the lines will exceed the 15 limit. This means you’ll have to be a little bit more engaged in your crafts, pressing two buttons instead of just one.

Macro #1:

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3> /ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Master’s Mend” <wait.3> /ac “Innovation” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Standard Touch” <wait.3> /echo Macro 1 finished <se.1>

Macro #2:

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2> /ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3> /ac “Veneration” <wait.2> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /echo Craft finished <se.2>

Level 62-70 Gear

Here is the recommended gear for this next section of your Ishgard Restoration grind:

You can get the primary tool from Shichiho in Kugane (X:12.7, Y:12.2). You can craft the secondary tool or buy it off the Market Board. In addition, you’ll need to consume more Tsai tou Vounou HQ while crafting.

Level 71-80 Crafters – Ishgard Restoration Macros

Once again, players need two macros for this final section. At this point, use the level 70 Grade 4 Skybuilders recipe for your class.

Macro #1

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /ac “Innovation” <wait.2> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Master’s Mend” <wait.3> /ac “Innovation” <wait.2> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /echo Macro 1 finished <se.1>

Macro #2

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2> /ac “Innovation” <wait.2> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Prudent Touch” <wait.3> /ac “Great Strides” <wait.2> /ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3> /ac “Basic Synthesis” <wait.3> /echo Craft finished <se.2>

Level 71-80 Gear

Here is the recommended gear for the final section of your Ishgard Restoration grind:

Purchase the level Main Hand and Off Hand equipment from Vernarth in the Crystarium (X:9.3, Y:14.4). As before, Tsai tou Vounou HQ is necessary as well.

You could get new gear at level 80 using scrips to maximize your potential for the expert recipes in The Firmament but this is somewhat pointless. Since you no longer receive any worthwhile XP at this point, you are better off leveling up through other methods and gaining better gear at level 81 to then come back and easily wreck the expert recipes.