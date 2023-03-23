FFXIV: How To Obtain and Use Grade 8 Dark Matter For Repair

As you journey throughout Etheirys and beyond in Final Fantasy XIV, your gear is going to take a beating. Eventually, the durability will drop out of the bottom, making that gear entirely useless. That means you need to repair your gear to stay in top shape.

Most players simply pay a Mender in various cities and towns in order to keep their gear in workable order. That said, there’s also another, potentially cheaper option available to those who have leveled a Disciple of the Hand. That option is repairing the gear yourself.

How To Repair Your Gear

Repairing gear does have certain requirements, but if you’re willing to go this route, you gain the ability to keep your gear up without heading back to town. Each of the Hand jobs—Carpenter, Blacksmith, Armorer, Goldsmith, Leatherworker, Weaver, Alchemist, and Culinarian—can repair a certain class of gear. As an example, if you’re a Dark Knight, Blacksmith and Armorer are the Jobs that are useful to repair your primary gear. Accessories are the domain of the Goldsmith.

To repair your gear, you have to open the repair menu. This can be done by right-clicking on any gear whose durability is less than 100%. This menu will allow you to see all repairable gear, with drop downs for Equipped gear, items in your Inventory, or gear in your Armoury Chest. It will also show you the cost of gear repair, which requires a different Grade of Dark Matter depending on the item’s level.

Grade 1 Dark Matter can be used to repair gear that is Level 1-10, while Grade 2 Dark Matter can be used to repair gear from Level 1-20. At the top end is Grade 8 Dark Matter, which can be used to repair any piece of gear from Level 1-90.

How To Obtain Grade 8 Dark Matter

So how do you get Grade 8 Dark Matter? The first method is to buy them with Grand Company Seals. Each Grade 8 Dark Matter costs 600 Grand Company Seals. They come from your respective quartermaster, depending on the Grand Company you chose:

Storm Quartermaster in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1, Y: 12.7)

in Serpent Quartermaster in New Gridania (X: 9.8, Y: 11.0)

in Flame Quartermaster in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 9.0)

The second method is for all you PVP players out there. You can purchase Grade 8 Dark Matter for Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster in Wolves’ Den Pier (X: 4.4, Y: 6.0). This is somewhat cheaper per item than Grand Company Seals, but Seals are much easier to obtain.

The final method is to buy Grade 8 Dark Matter outright. There are a host of vendors around Eorzea that’ll sell you the item for a clear 280 gil. The full list of vendors is below:

Once you have the Grade 8 Dark Matter, repairing any get will automatically consume the item. At higher levels of durability, Grade 8 Dark Matter isn’t as worth it, but as your gear gets down to 40% or lower, it becomes a much better option. In addition, as we stated before you can require anywhere, including inside dungeons and raids. That’s great, especially if you’re progression raiding. Happy repairing!