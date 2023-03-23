GUIDES

FFXIV: How To Obtain and Use Grade 8 Dark Matter For Repair

The darkest matter to date is available in FFXIV, but what is it used for?

As you journey throughout Etheirys and beyond in Final Fantasy XIV, your gear is going to take a beating. Eventually, the durability will drop out of the bottom, making that gear entirely useless. That means you need to repair your gear to stay in top shape.

Most players simply pay a Mender in various cities and towns in order to keep their gear in workable order. That said, there’s also another, potentially cheaper option available to those who have leveled a Disciple of the Hand. That option is repairing the gear yourself.

FFXIV Repair

How To Repair Your Gear

Repairing gear does have certain requirements, but if you’re willing to go this route, you gain the ability to keep your gear up without heading back to town. Each of the Hand jobs—Carpenter, Blacksmith, Armorer, Goldsmith, Leatherworker, Weaver, Alchemist, and Culinarian—can repair a certain class of gear. As an example, if you’re a Dark Knight, Blacksmith and Armorer are the Jobs that are useful to repair your primary gear. Accessories are the domain of the Goldsmith.

To repair your gear, you have to open the repair menu. This can be done by right-clicking on any gear whose durability is less than 100%. This menu will allow you to see all repairable gear, with drop downs for Equipped gear, items in your Inventory, or gear in your Armoury Chest. It will also show you the cost of gear repair, which requires a different Grade of Dark Matter depending on the item’s level.

Grade 1 Dark Matter can be used to repair gear that is Level 1-10, while Grade 2 Dark Matter can be used to repair gear from Level 1-20. At the top end is Grade 8 Dark Matter, which can be used to repair any piece of gear from Level 1-90.

FFXIV Grade 8 Dark Matter Vendor

How To Obtain Grade 8 Dark Matter

So how do you get Grade 8 Dark Matter? The first method is to buy them with Grand Company Seals. Each Grade 8 Dark Matter costs 600 Grand Company Seals. They come from your respective quartermaster, depending on the Grand Company you chose:

  • Storm Quartermaster in Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 13.1, Y: 12.7)
  • Serpent Quartermaster in New Gridania (X: 9.8, Y: 11.0)
  • Flame Quartermaster in Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 9.0)

The second method is for all you PVP players out there. You can purchase Grade 8 Dark Matter for Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster in Wolves’ Den Pier (X: 4.4, Y: 6.0). This is somewhat cheaper per item than Grand Company Seals, but Seals are much easier to obtain.

The final method is to buy Grade 8 Dark Matter outright. There are a host of vendors around Eorzea that’ll sell you the item for a clear 280 gil. The full list of vendors is below:

Merchant & Mender Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:3.2, Y: 12.8)
Unsynrael Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:6.0, Y: 12.3)
Apartment Merchant Topmast Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y: 6.0)
Apartment Merchant Lily Hills Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y: 6.0)
Alaric Old Gridania (X: 14.3,, Y:  8.8)
Apartment Merchant Sultana’s Breath Apartment Lobby (X: 6.1,, Y:  6.0)
Haneko Burneko The Waking Sands (X: 6.2,, Y:  4.9)
Nanabe Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.2, Y:  11.0)
Denys Foundation (X: 8.0, Y: 10.0)
Junkmonger Ingleside Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y: 5.9)
Anna The Firmament (X: 14.2, Y: 12.6)
Diana The Firmament (X:9.8, Y: 8.4)
Eilonwy The Firmament (X: 12.2, Y: 14.2)
Spanner The Firmament (X:9.8, Y: 14.6)
Mender The Diadem (X: 8.6, Y: 18.7)
Merchant & Mender The Diadem (X:8.6, Y: 18.7)
Merchant & Mender The Diadem (X: 8.6, Y: 18.7)
Junkmonger Idyllshire (X:6.0, Y: 7.2)
Independent Merchant Rhalgr’s Reach (X: 12.7, Y: 11.0)
Blessed Merchant The Fringes (X:27.0, Y: 19.8)
Merchant & Mender The Fringes (X: 8.7, Y: 10.9)
Tribe Merchant The Fringes (X:30.6, Y: 25.9)
Independent Merchant The Lochs (X: 10.5, Y: 21.3)
Local Merchant The Lochs (X:34.1, Y: 34.3)
Independent Merchant The Peaks (X: 24.6, Y: 5.7)
Independent Merchant The Peaks (X:16.5, Y: 36.5)
Merchant & Mender The Peaks (X: 27.7, Y: 29.0)
Merchant & Mender The Peaks (X:27.0, Y: 36.7)
Merchant & Mender The Peaks (X: 19.6, Y: 11.0)
Dotharli Merchant & Mender The Azim Steppe (X:11.8, Y: 33.5)
Mol Merchant & Mender The Azim Steppe (X: 31.2, Y: 11.3)
Oroniri Merchant The Azim Steppe (X:23.4, Y: 21.9)
Traveling Merchant The Azim Steppe (X: 32.5, Y: 28.9)
Enclave Merchant The Ruby Sea (X:21.0, Y: 20.4)
Hingan Merchant & Mender The Ruby Sea (X: 38.8, Y: 37.7)
Independent Merchant The Ruby Sea (X:23.3, Y: 9.2)
Merchant & Mender The Ruby Sea (X: 31.4, Y: 36.6)
Village Merchant & Mender The Ruby Sea (X:5.9, Y: 11.4)
Independent Merchant Yanxia (X: 24.8, Y: 13.0)
Merchant & Mender Yanxia (X:15.7, Y: 31.2)
Village Merchant Yanxia (X: 30.2, Y: 18.1)
Apartment Merchant Kobai Goten Apartment Lobby (X:6.1, Y: 6.0)
Tokohana Kugane (X: 12.9, Y: 12.2)
Resistance Provisioner Bozjan Southern Front (X:14.6, Y: 30.6)
Expedition Provisioner Eureka Anemos (X: 19.0, Y: 32.1)
Expedition Provisioner Eureka Hydatos (X:19.8, Y: 13.9)
Expedition Provisioner Eureka Pagos (X:4.1, Y: 24.3)
Expedition Provisioner Eureka Pyros (X: 16.7, Y: 23.8)
Resistance Provisioner Zadnor (X: 35.8, Y: 34.2)
Merchant & Mender Amh Araeng (X: 10.8, Y: 16.7)
Mord Junkmonger Amh Araeng (X: 12.7, Y: 9.8)
Shan San Amh Araeng (X: 27.1, Y: 15.7)
Dadden Eulmore (X: 11.8, Y: 11.4)
Aenc Ose Il Mheg (X: 16.5, Y: 33.8)
Pixie Hoarder Il Mheg (X: 14.8, Y: 32.2)
Ys Gyuf Il Mheg (X: 19.7, Y: 4.1)
Local Merchant Kholusia (X: 34.5, Y: 27.4)
Local Merchant Kholusia (X: 15.2, Y: 28.8)
Tholl Junkmonger Kholusia (X: 11.9, Y: 8.8)
Arms Supplier Lakeland (X: 5.7, Y: 16.9)
Arms Supplier & Mender Lakeland (X: 18.6, Y: 18.8)
Merchant & Mender Lakeland (X: 35.7, Y: 20.5)
Merchant & Mender Lakeland (X: 18.9, Y: 35.6)
Mizutt Lakeland (X: 9.4, Y: 13.1)
Andia The Crystarium (X: 9.4, Y: 12.3)
Jasfort The Crystarium (X: 9.7, Y: 9.4)
Local Merchant The Rak’tika Greatwood (X: 27.7, Y: 18.0)
Yuqurl Manl The Rak’tika Greatwood (X: 37.3, Y: 17.1)
Bureau Provisioner The Tempest (X: 21.7, Y: 26.4)
Merchant & Mender The Endeavor (X: 6.1, Y: 6.1)
Junkmonger Labyrinthos (X: 21.0, Y: 6.8)
Junkmonger Labyrinthos (X: 29.8, Y: 12.8)
Junkmonger Labyrinthos (X: 22.0, Y: 19.9)
Junkmonger Labyrinthos (X: 20.9, Y: 33.6)
Junkmonger Labyrinthos (X: 6.2, Y: 27.4)
Synnove Old Sharlayan (X: 12.8, Y: 10.3)
Unskynwyb Old Sharlayan (X: 4.9, Y: 9.3)
Junkmonger Garlemald (X: 12.8, Y: 30.4)
Junkmonger Garlemald (X: 31.3, Y: 17.4)
Fahruvvet Radz-at-Han (X: 12.0, Y: 9.7)
Ghanta Thavnair (X: 20.4, Y: 28.4)
Junkmonger Thavnair (X: 24.8, Y: 34.1)
Junkmonger Thavnair (X: 10.2, Y: 23.2)
Junkmonger Thavnair (X: 29.4, Y: 17.1)
Coiningway Mare Lamentorum (X: 17.4, Y: 15.8)
Junkmonger Mare Lamentorum (X: 21.0, Y: 12.2)
Pillar Of Industry Mare Lamentorum (X: 12.9, Y: 32.7)
Merchant & Mender Ultima Thule (X: 30.8, Y: 28.0)
N-0598 Ultima Thule (X: 27.7, Y: 24.7)
Provisions Node Ultima Thule (X: 14.1, Y: 33.8)
Junkmonger Elpis (X: 24.2, Y: 24.7)
Junkmonger Elpis (X: 9.5, Y: 32.3)
Junkmonger Elpis (X: 10.1, Y: 16.7)

Once you have the Grade 8 Dark Matter, repairing any get will automatically consume the item. At higher levels of durability, Grade 8 Dark Matter isn’t as worth it, but as your gear gets down to 40% or lower, it becomes a much better option. In addition, as we stated before you can require anywhere, including inside dungeons and raids. That’s great, especially if you’re progression raiding. Happy repairing!

