FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.45

Everybody loves a real Manderville man, and with Patch 6.45 Final Fantasy XIV, we get another adventure with the Gentleman of Light. The FFXIV Hildibrand quests are a series of goofy, hilarious, and surprisingly lore-heavy sidequests that open up once you finish A Realm Reborn, and continue through Heavensward and Stormblood.

The Hildibrand questline is full of absurdity and laugh-out-loud moments. Amid the calamity and conflict that looms over much of the game’s main story, the FFXIV team takes the opportunity to flex their sense of humor through some utterly ridiculous and fun times, even breaking the game’s conventions at certain moments for added effect. You’ll meet Hildibrand’s sidekick Nashu Mhakaracca, and you’ll learn more about the Gold Saucer founder and Hildibrand’s father Godbert Manderville.

Since these are side quests, they don’t get marked into your log until you accept the quest itself. Because of that, you may be lost and forget where the next Hildibrand quest is located if you take a break in the middle of the questline and do something else in-game for a while. You can use this guide as reference if or when that happens.

How to Unlock “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” Quest in FFXIV Patch 6.15

While one of coolest additions in FFXIV Patch 6.15 is the “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” questline, it’s quite a long road to get there if you’re not caught up on this sidequest series. We now know how to access the new Hildibrand quests — you need to have a level 90 Job equipped, complete Endwalker MSQ (ending with the quest “Endwalker”), and finish all the previous Hildibrand questlines (ending with “Don’t Do the Dewprism” during Stormblood).

Once all that’s cleared, you will find the new Hildibrand quest titled “The Sleeping Gentleman” from the NPC named Excitable Youth located in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2). Judging from the teaser screenshot and when we last saw him (from a cameo during Shadowbringers Patch 5.3), it’s safe to assume you’ll find him at Lakeland in Norvrandt, seemingly stuck in The First.

Hildibrand Quests (A Realm Reborn, Lv. 50)

In order to begin the FFXIV Hildibrand quests, you need to finish the base game, A Realm Reborn, which concludes with the quest “The Ultimate Weapon.” Afterward, the first in the sidequest series will open up and you can follow it all the way to its conclusion for the FFXIV 2.x patch cycle. Below are all the Hildibrand quest locations for level 50 series in A Realm Reborn.

Throughout this leg of FFXIV Hildibrand quests, you’ll have to clear the Battle on the Big Bridge, The Dragon’s Neck, and Battle in the Big Keep eight-player trials. You will get the all-important Manderville Dance emote early on. Once you finish this questline, you’ll be rewarded with a Wind-up Gentleman minion, the Manderville glam, and the Most Gentlemanly emote.

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen — Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

— Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7) Back in the Saddle — Hildibrand, Southern Thanalan (X: 21.5, Y: 39.1)

— Hildibrand, Southern Thanalan (X: 21.5, Y: 39.1) After Her Own Heart — Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

— Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7) The Immaculate Deception — Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

— Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1) The Science of Deduction — Ellie, Eastern Thanalan (X: 10.9, Y: 16.4)

— Ellie, Eastern Thanalan (X: 10.9, Y: 16.4) The Hammer — Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 20.1, Y: 24.6) Quest completion rewards the Manderville Dance emote.

— Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 20.1, Y: 24.6) Manderville Men — Hildibrand, Northern Thanalan (X: 23.6, Y: 23.9)

— Hildibrand, Northern Thanalan (X: 23.6, Y: 23.9) The Three Collectors — Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 13.1, Y: 14.1) Unlocks the Battle on the Big Bridge trial.

— Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 13.1, Y: 14.1) The Business of Betrothal — Ellie, Western Thanalan (X: 13.0, Y: 14.1)

— Ellie, Western Thanalan (X: 13.0, Y: 14.1) A Burst of Inspiration — Briardien, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 32.6)

— Briardien, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 32.6) Seeds of Rebellion — Tiny Trader, Western La Noscea (X: 27.7, Y: 28.3)

— Tiny Trader, Western La Noscea (X: 27.7, Y: 28.3) A Case of Indecenc y — Hildibrand, Eastern La Noscea (X: 20.5, Y: 21.6)

y — Hildibrand, Eastern La Noscea (X: 20.5, Y: 21.6) Eight-armed and Dangerous — Ellie, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 30.4)

— Ellie, Eastern La Noscea (X: 32.0, Y: 30.4) What Price Victory — Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

— Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1) The Trouble with Truffles — Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1)

— Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 8.3, Y: 11.1) The Coliseum Conundrum — Briarden, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.0, Y: 10.0) Unlocks The Dragon’s Neck trial.

— Briarden, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 14.0, Y: 10.0) Shades of Sil’dih — Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 9.8, Y: 11.2)

— Ellie, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 9.8, Y: 11.2) Sibling Strife — Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 28.7, Y: 24.9)

— Hildibrand, Western Thanalan (X: 28.7, Y: 24.9) Beneath the Mask — Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.7)

— Hildibrand, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.7) Truths Untold — Hyuran Woman, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.8)

— Hyuran Woman, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.0, Y: 11.8) Her Last Vow — Julyan, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 2.0, Y: 11.8) Unlocks the Battle in the Big Keep trial. Quest completion rewards Wind-up Gentleman minion, Manderville Coatee, Manderville Bottoms, and Most Gentlemanly emote.

— Julyan, Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 2.0, Y: 11.8)

Further Hildibrand Adventures (Heavensward, Lv. 60)

Once you finish both Heavensward MSQ (ending with the quest “Heavensward”) and the previous batch of Hildibrand quests, you will be able to continue down the rabbit hole. This time you’ll be touring around Dravania and Coerthas with the gang and the little pointy-hat Mammet named Gigi. This questline gets a little weird outside of its realm of humor, yet it comes together hilariously and adorably by the end. You’re also rewarded with the Gigi minion for completing this questline.

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies — Nashu Mhakaracca, The Pillars (X: 5.9, Y: 9.9)

— Nashu Mhakaracca, The Pillars (X: 5.9, Y: 9.9) Don’t Call It a Comeback — Cyr, Coerthas Western Highlands (X: 18.1, Y: 10.9)

— Cyr, Coerthas Western Highlands (X: 18.1, Y: 10.9) The Gigi Situation — Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

— Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4) The Measure of a Mammet — Hildibrand, The Pillars (X: 6.0, Y: 9.8)

— Hildibrand, The Pillars (X: 6.0, Y: 9.8) A Gazebo to Call Our Own — Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

— Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4) Don’t Trust Anyone Over Sixty — Hildibrand, Idyllshire (X: 6.3, Y: 7.3)

— Hildibrand, Idyllshire (X: 6.3, Y: 7.3) The Proud and the Pointy-eyed — Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4)

— Cyr, Foundation (X: 9.9, Y: 11.4) If I Could Turn Back Time — Hildibrand, Dravanian Forelands (X: 20.3, Y: 22.1) Quest completion rewards the Gigi minion.

— Hildibrand, Dravanian Forelands (X: 20.3, Y: 22.1)

Even Further Hildibrand Adventures (Stormblood, Lv. 70)

Upon completion of Stormblood MSQ (ending with the quest “Stormblood”) and the previous bunch of Hildibrand quests, you’ll find the gang involved in more nonsense in Kugane. Before Patch 6.15, this was the end of the road for your Hildibrand adventures. It does not disappoint when it comes to genuinely hilarious Manderville bullshit, however. And if you’re able to spot him in the Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon from Patch 5.3, things make a lot more sense.

In this leg of Hildibrand adventures, you’ll have to clear the Kugane Ohashi eight-player trial. Once it’s all said and done, you’ll unlock the coveted Manderville Mambo emote, making the journey all worth it.

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East — Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man, Kugane (X: 10.6, Y: 9.8)

— Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man, Kugane (X: 10.6, Y: 9.8) Life Imitates Art Imitates Life — Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8)

— Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8) Of Wolves and Gentlemen — Shigure, The Ruby Sea (X: 38.1, Y: 38.1)

— Shigure, The Ruby Sea (X: 38.1, Y: 38.1) In the Eye of the Hingan — Shigure, Kugane (X: 13.2, Y: 13.3)

— Shigure, Kugane (X: 13.2, Y: 13.3) The Blade Mislaid — Shigure, Kugane (X: 9.9, Y: 7.8)

— Shigure, Kugane (X: 9.9, Y: 7.8) The Black Heart Beneath — Shigure, Kugane (X: 12.5, Y: 8.1)

— Shigure, Kugane (X: 12.5, Y: 8.1) Good Swords, Good Dogs — Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 12.1, Y: 6.0)

— Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 12.1, Y: 6.0) The Past Is Never Past — Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 10.5, Y: 8.1) Unlocks the Kugane Ohashi trial.

— Nashu Mhakaracca, Kugane (X: 10.5, Y: 8.1) Don’t Do the Dewprism — Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8) Quest completion rewards the Manderville Mambo emote.

— Hildibrand, Kugane (X: 11.7, Y: 8.8)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Endwalker, Lv. 90)

After taking an expansion off, the illustrious gentleman detective returns! This expansion probably offers the most high-profile set of Hildibrand quests. The previous Hildibrand quests and these new additions are quired to access Endwalker’s Relic weapon series, the Manderville Weapons.

New quests in the “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” series come with every 6.x5 patch, starting with Patch 6.15 and continuing in Patch 6.25, Patch 6.35, and the upcoming Patch 6.45. The quests will take Hildibrand and Nashu to the moon, but so far, there’s no adjoining Trial that you need to clear. To start these quests, you need to have finished the previous Hildibrand quests and the Endwalker main scenario quest, “Endwalker”.