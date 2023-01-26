FFXIV Guide: How To Unlock and Upgrade Every Relic Weapon in 2023

There are a number of ways to get the most powerful weapons in Final Fantasy XIV. You can craft them if you level your Disciple of the Land or Hand, or purchase those crafted weapons for entirely too much on the auction house. You can tackle the hardest content available, including Extreme, Savage, or Ultimate trials and raids. Or you can give yourself over to the lengthy quest lines involved in Relic Weapons.

There are Relic Weapons for A Realm Reborn and every expansion of Final Fantasy XIV since that reboot. The methods to obtain these Relic Weapons tend to come in two flavors. First, there’s the quest variant, requiring you to complete a series of quests over time to unlock each phase of the weapon. Alternatively, there’s the region variant, where you have to do tasks within unique regions of FFXIV.

We have guides for every Relic Weapon quest and each individual step of these quests. You’ll find links to each guide below. The steps for each weapon are in order, but you can start each Relic Weapon line separately. This means you don’t necessarily need to have the Zodiac Relic Weapon in order to start the Manderville Relic Weapon questline.

The Zodiac Relic Weapon – A Realm Reborn

This is the beginning of the Relic Weapon journey. This will be a perilously long journey, however — and that’s just for a single weapon. You’ll have to do a larger part of the grind for each subsequent weapon, of which there are ten. If you ever see anyone with all of the Relic Weapons, rest assured that they have the patience of a saint. This is one of the quest variant journeys.

The Anima Relic Weapon – Heavensward

The second Relic Weapon actually does spring out of the previous one. The original version of this quest required you to have a completed Zodiac Relic Weapon, though the FFXIV team has added an alternate beginning since then. Like the prior questline, this is a quest variant grind, forcing you to complete a lengthy series of quests to unlock and upgrade your weapon.

The Eureka Relic Weapon – Stormblood

This marks the first region variant in terms of acquiring a new Relic. To progress through the Eureka Relic Weapon quests requires you to complete tasks within the lost island of Eureka. This region has its own leveling system and unique mechanics.

The Resistance Relic Weapon – Shadowbringers

While the Eureka Relic Weapons required you to spend a lot of time in Eureka, the Resistance Relic Weapons take you to a whole new region. On the frontlines of the Bozjan Southern Front, you’ll need to complete FATE-style actions in order to progress through the region and your weapon quest.

We’ll soon have guides for each steps, but until then, here are guides for obtaining items necessary for your Resistance Relic Weapon:

The Manderville Relic Weapon – Endwalker

This is the latest Relic Weapon questline, which means it’s also not complete. The FFXIV team has only released the first step of the questline, with the second coming in Patch 6.35. We’ll add all of the steps to this guide as they’re released.