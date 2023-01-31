FFXIV Endwalker’s MSQ: A Breakdown Of The Endwalker Quest List

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker, has been out for some time, but you might still be working your way through the main scenario quests. Maybe you started at launch and got busy with real-life, or you’re just now cruising your way into this expansion. Whatever the case, having a clean, comprehensive Endwalker quest list is worthwhile.

Below, you’ll list the entire Endwalker MSQ in one place, including the post-patch quests. We’ll also highlight some of the Trials and Dungeons within the main story, as they’re pretty great landmarks for where you are. We’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum, but the trial and dungeon names may give you hints as to the direction of the plot. So tread lightly.

As of this writing, we’re currently up to Patch 6.3, but the main scenario updates with numbered patches. We’ll update this list as further Endwalker patches are released.

Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Endwalker Quest List

The first set of quests introduce the world you’ll be tackling in Endwalker, including the city of Old Sharlayan and the region of Thavnair.

Level 80

Level 81

Level 82

Level 83

Level 84

Level 85

Level 86

Level 87

Level 88

Level 89

Level 90

Level 90 – Additional Dungeons

Cutting The Cheese Old Sharlayan Smileton (Guide) Dungeon Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before Old Sharlayan The Stigma Dreamscape (Guide) Dungeon

Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Post-Endwalker Quest List

From here, we’re going to break down the post-Endwalker main scenario quests. Unlike the MSQ, these will be listed by Patch. There are a number of additional Trials and Dungeons that you’ll run across in this brand-new story with some ties to a Square Enix classic.

Patch 6.1 Quests

Patch 6.2 Quests

Patch 6.3 Quests