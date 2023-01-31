GUIDES

FFXIV Endwalker’s MSQ: A Breakdown Of The Endwalker Quest List

If you’re making your way through Endwalker, here’s a handy quest list to keep you on track.

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker, has been out for some time, but you might still be working your way through the main scenario quests. Maybe you started at launch and got busy with real-life, or you’re just now cruising your way into this expansion. Whatever the case, having a clean, comprehensive Endwalker quest list is worthwhile.

Below, you’ll list the entire Endwalker MSQ in one place, including the post-patch quests. We’ll also highlight some of the Trials and Dungeons within the main story, as they’re pretty great landmarks for where you are. We’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum, but the trial and dungeon names may give you hints as to the direction of the plot. So tread lightly.

As of this writing, we’re currently up to Patch 6.3, but the main scenario updates with numbered patches. We’ll update this list as further Endwalker patches are released.

Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Endwalker Quest List

The first set of quests introduce the world you’ll be tackling in Endwalker, including the city of Old Sharlayan and the region of Thavnair.

FFXIV Endwalker Archon's Design
Welcome to the Archon’s Design, the center of the city of Old Sharlayan.

Level 80

The Next Ship to Sail The Rising Stones
Old Sharlayan, New to You Old Sharlayan
Hitting the Books Old Sharlayan
A Seat at the Last Stand Old Sharlayan
A Labyrinthine Descent Old Sharlayan
Glorified Ratcatcher Labyrinthos
Deeper into the Maze Labyrinthos
The Medial Circuit Labyrinthos
The Full Report, Warts and All Labyrinthos
A Guide of Sorts Labyrinthos
Estate Visitor Old Sharlayan
For Thavnair Bound Old Sharlayan
On Low Tide Thavnair
A Fisherman’s Friend Thavnair
House of Divinities Thavnair
The Great Work Thavnair
Shadowed Footsteps Thavnair
A Boy’s Errand Thavnair
Tipping the Scale Thavnair
The Satrap of Radz-at-Han Thavnair

FFXIV Endwalker Reaper in Tower of Zot

Level 81

In the Dark of the Tower Old Sharlayan
Tower of Zot (Guide) Dungeon
The Jewel of Thavnair Thavnair
The Color of Joy Radz-at-Han

Level 82

Sound the Bell, School’s In Old Sharlayan
A Capital Idea Old Sharlayan
Best of the Best The Lochs
A Frosty Reception The Lochs
Tracks in the Snow Garlemald
How the Mighty Are Fallen Garlemald
At the End of the Trail Garlemald
A Way Forward Garlemald
The Last Bastion Garlemald
Personae non Gratae Garlemald

Level 83

His Park Materials Garlemald
No Good Deed Garlemald
Alea Iacta Est Garlemald
Strange Bedfellows Garlemald
In from the Cold Garlemald
Gateway of the Gods Garlemald
The Tower of Babil (Guide) Dungeon
A Trip to the Moon The Nethergate
Sea of Sorrow Mare Lamentorum
The Martyr Mare Lamentorum
The Dark Inside (Guide) Trial

Level 84

In Shadow’s Wake Mare Lamentorum
Helping Hands Mare Lamentorum
A Harey Situation Mare Lamentorum
A Taste of the Moon Mare Lamentorum
Styled a Hero Mare Lamentorum
All’s Vale That Endsvale Mare Lamentorum
Back to Old Tricks Mare Lamentorum
Setting Things Straight Mare Lamentorum
Heart of the Matter Mare Lamentorum
Returning Home Mare Lamentorum

FFXIV Vanaspati Guide Hero

Level 85

Skies Aflame Old Sharlayan
Vanaspati (Guide) Dungeon
The Blasphemy Unmasked Radz-at-Han
Amidst the Apocalypse Radz-at-Han
Beyond the Depths of Despair Radz-at-Han
That We Might Live Thavnair
When All Hope Seems Lost Thavnair
Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes Thavnair
Simple Pleasures Thavnair
Under His Wing Thavnair
At World’s End Radz-at-Han

Level 86

Return to the Crystarium Radz-at-Han
Hope Upon a Flower The Crystarium
Petalouda Hunt Elpis
In Search of Hermes Elpis
Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome Elpis
Lives Apart Elpis
Their Greatest Contribution Elpis
Aether to Aether Elpis
A Sentimental Gift Elpis
Verdict and Execution Elpis

FFXIV Endwalker Ktisis Hyperborea Final

Level 87

Travelers at the Crossroads Elpis
A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass Elpis
Witness to the Spectacle Elpis
Worthy of His Back Elpis
A Flower upon Your Return Elpis
Hunger in the Garden Elpis
Words without Sound Elpis
Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen Elpis
Caging the Messenger Elpis
Ktisis Hyperboreia (Guide) Dungeon
Thou Must Live, Die, and Know Elpis

Level 88

As the Heavens Burn Old Sharlayan
Outside Help Garlemald
Going Underground Old Sharlayan
No Job Too Small Labyrinthos
Wise Guides Labyrinthos
Agriculture Shock Labyrinthos
Sage Council Labyrinthos
Hither and Yarns Labyrinthos
Once Forged Labyrinthos
Bonds of Adamant(ite) Labyrinthos

FFXIV Endwalker Aitiascope Amon

Level 89

Her Children, One and All Labyrinthos
The Aitiascope (Guide) Dungeon
The Mothercrystal (Guide) Trial
A Bold Decision Old Sharlayan
Friends Gathered Old Sharlayan
Unto the Heavens Old Sharlayan
A §trαnge New World Ultima Thule
On Burdεned ωings Ultima Thule
Α Test of Wιll Ultima Thule
Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice Ultima Thule
F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ Ultima Thule
Where Kn∞wledge Leads Ultima Thule

Level 90

Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost Ultima Thule
┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ••• Ultima Thule
Hello, World Ultima Thule
Forge Ahead Ultima Thule
You’re Not Alone Ultima Thule
Endwalker Ultima Thule
The Dead Ends (Guide) Dungeon
The Final Day (Guide) Trial

Level 90 – Additional Dungeons

Cutting The Cheese Old Sharlayan
Smileton (Guide) Dungeon
Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before Old Sharlayan
The Stigma Dreamscape (Guide) Dungeon

Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Post-Endwalker Quest List

From here, we’re going to break down the post-Endwalker main scenario quests. Unlike the MSQ, these will be listed by Patch. There are a number of additional Trials and Dungeons that you’ll run across in this brand-new story with some ties to a Square Enix classic.

Patch 6.1 Quests

Newfound Adventure The Rising Stones
Bountiful Ruins Revenant’s Toll
Friends for the Road Thavnair
Alzadaal’s Legacy Thavnair
Alzadaal’s Legacy (Guide) Dungeon
A Brother’s Grief Weaver’s Warding
Sharing the Wealth Radz-at-Han
Bridging the Rift Radz-at-Han
Restricted Reading Old Sharlayan
Void Theory Thavnair
A Satrap’s Duty Weaver’s Warding

Patch 6.2 Quests

In Search of Azdaja Radz-at-Han
The Fell Court of Troia (Guide) Dungeon
Shadowed Remnants Hydromantic Terraces
Where Everything Begins Carcere IV
Groping in the Dark Troia Keep
Nowhere to Run Zero’s Domain
The Wind Rises Zero’s Domain
Storm’s Crown (Guide) Trial
Return from the Void Zero’s Domain
A World with Light and Life Radz-at-Han
Buried Memory Radz-at-Han

ffxiv patch 6.3 lapis manalis guide dungeon duty msq

Patch 6.3 Quests

Once More unto the Void Radz-at-Han
A Cold Reunion Radz-at-Han
Kindled Spirit Garlemald
An Unforeseen Bargain Garlemald
King of the Mountain Garlemald
Lapis Manalis (Guide) Dungeon
A Dragon’s Resolve Lapis Manalis
Paths Barred Garlemald
Desires Untold Thavnair
Mount Ordeals (Guide) Trial
Gods Revel, Lands Tremble Thavnair

Final Fantasy XIV

