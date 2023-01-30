FFXIV Endwalker’s MSQ: A Breakdown Of The Endwalker Quest List

Final Fantasy XIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker, has been out for some time, but you might still be working your way through the main scenario quests. Maybe you started at launch and got busy with real-life, or you’re just now cruising your way into this expansion. Whatever the case, having a clean, comprehensive Endwalker quest list is worthwhile.
Below, you’ll list the entire Endwalker MSQ in one place, including the post-patch quests. We’ll also highlight some of the Trials and Dungeons within the main story, as they’re pretty great landmarks for where you are. We’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum, but the trial and dungeon names may give you hints as to the direction of the plot. So tread lightly.
As of this writing, we’re currently up to Patch 6.3, but the main scenario updates with numbered patches. We’ll update this list as further Endwalker patches are released.
Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Endwalker Quest List
The first set of quests introduce the world you’ll be tackling in Endwalker, including the city of Old Sharlayan and the region of Thavnair.
Level 80
|The Next Ship to Sail
|The Rising Stones
|Old Sharlayan, New to You
|Old Sharlayan
|Hitting the Books
|Old Sharlayan
|A Seat at the Last Stand
|Old Sharlayan
|A Labyrinthine Descent
|Old Sharlayan
|Glorified Ratcatcher
|Labyrinthos
|Deeper into the Maze
|Labyrinthos
|The Medial Circuit
|Labyrinthos
|The Full Report, Warts and All
|Labyrinthos
|A Guide of Sorts
|Labyrinthos
|Estate Visitor
|Old Sharlayan
|For Thavnair Bound
|Old Sharlayan
|On Low Tide
|Thavnair
|A Fisherman’s Friend
|Thavnair
|House of Divinities
|Thavnair
|The Great Work
|Thavnair
|Shadowed Footsteps
|Thavnair
|A Boy’s Errand
|Thavnair
|Tipping the Scale
|Thavnair
|The Satrap of Radz-at-Han
|Thavnair
Level 81
|In the Dark of the Tower
|Old Sharlayan
|Tower of Zot (Guide)
|Dungeon
|The Jewel of Thavnair
|Thavnair
|The Color of Joy
|Radz-at-Han
Level 82
|Sound the Bell, School’s In
|Old Sharlayan
|A Capital Idea
|Old Sharlayan
|Best of the Best
|The Lochs
|A Frosty Reception
|The Lochs
|Tracks in the Snow
|Garlemald
|How the Mighty Are Fallen
|Garlemald
|At the End of the Trail
|Garlemald
|A Way Forward
|Garlemald
|The Last Bastion
|Garlemald
|Personae non Gratae
|Garlemald
Level 83
|His Park Materials
|Garlemald
|No Good Deed
|Garlemald
|Alea Iacta Est
|Garlemald
|Strange Bedfellows
|Garlemald
|In from the Cold
|Garlemald
|Gateway of the Gods
|Garlemald
|The Tower of Babil (Guide)
|Dungeon
|A Trip to the Moon
|The Nethergate
|Sea of Sorrow
|Mare Lamentorum
|The Martyr
|Mare Lamentorum
|The Dark Inside (Guide)
|Trial
Level 84
|In Shadow’s Wake
|Mare Lamentorum
|Helping Hands
|Mare Lamentorum
|A Harey Situation
|Mare Lamentorum
|A Taste of the Moon
|Mare Lamentorum
|Styled a Hero
|Mare Lamentorum
|All’s Vale That Endsvale
|Mare Lamentorum
|Back to Old Tricks
|Mare Lamentorum
|Setting Things Straight
|Mare Lamentorum
|Heart of the Matter
|Mare Lamentorum
|Returning Home
|Mare Lamentorum
Level 85
|Skies Aflame
|Old Sharlayan
|Vanaspati (Guide)
|Dungeon
|The Blasphemy Unmasked
|Radz-at-Han
|Amidst the Apocalypse
|Radz-at-Han
|Beyond the Depths of Despair
|Radz-at-Han
|That We Might Live
|Thavnair
|When All Hope Seems Lost
|Thavnair
|Warm Hearts, Rekindled Hopes
|Thavnair
|Simple Pleasures
|Thavnair
|Under His Wing
|Thavnair
|At World’s End
|Radz-at-Han
Level 86
|Return to the Crystarium
|Radz-at-Han
|Hope Upon a Flower
|The Crystarium
|Petalouda Hunt
|Elpis
|In Search of Hermes
|Elpis
|Ponder, Warrant, Cherish, Welcome
|Elpis
|Lives Apart
|Elpis
|Their Greatest Contribution
|Elpis
|Aether to Aether
|Elpis
|A Sentimental Gift
|Elpis
|Verdict and Execution
|Elpis
Level 87
|Travelers at the Crossroads
|Elpis
|A Past, Not Yet Come to Pass
|Elpis
|Witness to the Spectacle
|Elpis
|Worthy of His Back
|Elpis
|A Flower upon Your Return
|Elpis
|Hunger in the Garden
|Elpis
|Words without Sound
|Elpis
|Follow, Wander, Stumble, Listen
|Elpis
|Caging the Messenger
|Elpis
|Ktisis Hyperboreia (Guide)
|Dungeon
|Thou Must Live, Die, and Know
|Elpis
Level 88
|As the Heavens Burn
|Old Sharlayan
|Outside Help
|Garlemald
|Going Underground
|Old Sharlayan
|No Job Too Small
|Labyrinthos
|Wise Guides
|Labyrinthos
|Agriculture Shock
|Labyrinthos
|Sage Council
|Labyrinthos
|Hither and Yarns
|Labyrinthos
|Once Forged
|Labyrinthos
|Bonds of Adamant(ite)
|Labyrinthos
Level 89
|Her Children, One and All
|Labyrinthos
|The Aitiascope (Guide)
|Dungeon
|The Mothercrystal (Guide)
|Trial
|A Bold Decision
|Old Sharlayan
|Friends Gathered
|Old Sharlayan
|Unto the Heavens
|Old Sharlayan
|A §trαnge New World
|Ultima Thule
|On Burdεned ωings
|Ultima Thule
|Α Test of Wιll
|Ultima Thule
|Roads Pαved││Sacri┣ice
|Ultima Thule
|F//εsh AbanΔon┨Δ
|Ultima Thule
|Where Kn∞wledge Leads
|Ultima Thule
Level 90
|Vic┨οry ̈ ̈ ̈╳, │̆││ε Lost
|Ultima Thule
|┣┨̈//̈ No┨ΦounΔ•••
|Ultima Thule
|Hello, World
|Ultima Thule
|Forge Ahead
|Ultima Thule
|You’re Not Alone
|Ultima Thule
|Endwalker
|Ultima Thule
|The Dead Ends (Guide)
|Dungeon
|The Final Day (Guide)
|Trial
Level 90 – Additional Dungeons
|Cutting The Cheese
|Old Sharlayan
|Smileton (Guide)
|Dungeon
|Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before
|Old Sharlayan
|The Stigma Dreamscape (Guide)
|Dungeon
Endwalker MSQ – The Entire Post-Endwalker Quest List
From here, we’re going to break down the post-Endwalker main scenario quests. Unlike the MSQ, these will be listed by Patch. There are a number of additional Trials and Dungeons that you’ll run across in this brand-new story with some ties to a Square Enix classic.
Patch 6.1 Quests
|Newfound Adventure
|The Rising Stones
|Bountiful Ruins
|Revenant’s Toll
|Friends for the Road
|Thavnair
|Alzadaal’s Legacy
|Thavnair
|Alzadaal’s Legacy (Guide)
|Dungeon
|A Brother’s Grief
|Weaver’s Warding
|Sharing the Wealth
|Radz-at-Han
|Bridging the Rift
|Radz-at-Han
|Restricted Reading
|Old Sharlayan
|Void Theory
|Thavnair
|A Satrap’s Duty
|Weaver’s Warding
Patch 6.2 Quests
|In Search of Azdaja
|Radz-at-Han
|The Fell Court of Troia (Guide)
|Dungeon
|Shadowed Remnants
|Hydromantic Terraces
|Where Everything Begins
|Carcere IV
|Groping in the Dark
|Troia Keep
|Nowhere to Run
|Zero’s Domain
|The Wind Rises
|Zero’s Domain
|Storm’s Crown (Guide)
|Trial
|Return from the Void
|Zero’s Domain
|A World with Light and Life
|Radz-at-Han
|Buried Memory
|Radz-at-Han
Patch 6.3 Quests
|Once More unto the Void
|Radz-at-Han
|A Cold Reunion
|Radz-at-Han
|Kindled Spirit
|Garlemald
|An Unforeseen Bargain
|Garlemald
|King of the Mountain
|Garlemald
|Lapis Manalis (Guide)
|Dungeon
|A Dragon’s Resolve
|Lapis Manalis
|Paths Barred
|Garlemald
|Desires Untold
|Thavnair
|Mount Ordeals (Guide)
|Trial
|Gods Revel, Lands Tremble
|Thavnair