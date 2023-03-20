FFXIV Augmented Splendorous Tools Guide – Macros, Collectible Rotation

The first improvements for your Splendorous Tools will augment your gear giving you increased stats. To begin this upgrade, accept the quest “A Dedicated Tool” by speaking to Chora-Zoi at the Crystarium (X: 11.4, Y: 10.7) on your chosen class. This quest must be undertaken once for every tool you want to upgrade!

Just like the Skybuilder’s Tools before them, all classes focus on exchanging collectables for a special currency in order to complete their quest. In this case, the currency is “Splendorous Components.”

Crafters must craft a range of “Connoisseur’s” items and will obtain components based on the collectability rating of said crafts. Meanwhile, gathering classes must gather both “Connoisseur’s” items and “Splendorous Shards.” Fishers, on the other hand, will instead gather new fish that can only be caught with exclusive bait.

All classes must have the relevant quest and Splendorous Tool equipped to be able to gather or craft the required items for this stage. Fishers will not be stopped from attempting to fish, but you will not obtain any fish that you need, so always check that you have your tool equipped.

Once all of the materials for your desired class (or classes) have been obtained, simply return to Quinnana and exchange the listed items in the Trade Goods Exchange menu to upgrade these tools to their “Augmented Splendorous” variants.

For this first upgrade, you need 20 of each crafted item per class, with each craft using two materials from normal nodes and one “Select” item purchased from the Scrip Exchange (or off the Market Board). You can find the required crafting materials (e.g. Select Ironwood Lumber) under the “White Crafters’ Scrip Exchange” category when speaking to Quinnana outside of The Crystalline Mean.

This stage requires 60 Splendorous Components per tool — of which you receive three when turning in Connoisseur’s items at the highest tier of collectable rating. This therefore requires 20 crafts minimum to obtain all 60 components per crafting class.

Each scrip item costs 50 scrips, costing you a total of 1,000 scrips per class — or 8,000 total across every crafting class combined. Here’s a list of every item you need to craft for each class (shown on the left column) alongside the Scrip Exchange items you need to complete them (shown on the right column).

The below macros should allow you to easily make this gear with just the listed food. One is for higher stats while one is for players wearing level 90 scrip gear!

High-Stat Macro | 3740, 3596, 510 + HQ Calamari Ripeni

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3>

/ac Manipulation <wait.2>

/ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2>

/ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/echo Craft finished <se.0>

Low Stat Macro | 3470, 2986, 517 + HQ Tsai tou Vounoui

/ac “Muscle Memory” <wait.3>

/ac Manipulation <wait.2>

/ac Veneration <wait.2>

/ac “Waste Not II” <wait.2>

/ac Groundwork <wait.3>

/ac “Delicate Synthesis” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac Innovation <wait.2>

/ac “Preparatory Touch” <wait.3>

/ac “Advanced Touch” <wait.3>

/echo Macro #1 finished <se.0>

/ac “Great Strides” <wait.2>

/ac “Byregot’s Blessing” <wait.3>

/ac “Careful Synthesis” <wait.3>

/echo Craft finished <se.1>

Mining and Botany classes each require two different items to upgrade. One is a collectable item you will easily find on each node every time. The other is a hidden item. Hidden items are only available randomly on the nodes and are not guaranteed to appear.

Collectables at this stage give one or three items depending on if you hit 570 collectability or 1000 collectability. It is always better to go for 1000 collectability when you have GP. It is never a good idea to spend GP on hidden items unless you have all the collectables you need. You need 180 shards and 180 components for this stage, which requires 60-180 collectables and 180 Splendorous Shards.

I highly recommend chugging Cordials and/or Hi-Cordials to use more skills and finish the grind faster. Aside from that, you can use a standard 400/700 GP collectable rotation you may use on other endgame nodes. For example:

There are several stat breakpoints you should be aware of to ensure you get the most out of your gathering. These node bonuses are not required, but the collectable breakpoints may require you to adjust your rotation:

30-50% Boon Increase node bonus – 3145-3774 Perception.

3145-3774 Perception. +1 Integrity (skill and gathering attempts) node bonus – 900GP.

900GP. Collectable Skills – 3349 Gathering and Perception.

3349 Gathering and Perception. Meticulous and Intuition collectable proc chances – 3525 Gathering and Perception.

Fishers need a specific bait called Select Bait Ball to be able to catch their necessary fish. These fish are also only available when the quest is active. I still recommend having Cordials and/or Hi-Cordials available to maintain buff and skills, too. A Perception rating of 2,100 is also very useful to ensure your fish are the right collectability.

This stage requires 60 components with fish giving one or two components based on their collectability rating. If you have the required Perception, you will need to catch 30 of each fish. Platinum Seahorse provides Rod Components while Clavekeeper provides Reel Components.

Platinum Seahorse:

30 Required

Location: Lakeland (X: 15.7, Y: 25.5)

Fishing Hole: The Source

Collectability for 2 Components: 110+

Weather/Time Conditions: None

Bite Type: ‘!’ Bite

Bite Time: up to 8 seconds after casting

Specific Advice: Use Patience II and Precision Hookset on any ‘!’ bite that appears within 8 seconds. Use Identical Cast if your fish is Platinum Seahorse. If the other fish, Hard Candy bites then use Surface Slap.

Clavekeeper:

30 Required

Location: Kholusia (X: 16, Y: 35)

Fishing Hole: Seagazer Shoals

Collectability for 2 Components: 665+

Weather/Time Conditions: None

Bite Type: ‘!!’ Bite

Bite Time: 8-11 seconds after casting

Specific Advice: Is the only ‘’!!’ fish available so use Prize Catch every hook. If you have a lot of GP spare because Clavekeeper is being shy then use Identical Cast on your next Clavekeeper to use up some GP.

And that’s that for the FFXIV Splendorous Tool Augmentation process! Return back to Chora-Zoi in The Crystarium to begin the next stage in your Splendorous adventure.

Return to the Endwalker Relic Tools Hub | Proceed to the Crystalline Splendorous Tools Guide