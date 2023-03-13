FFXIV Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon Guide: All Endwalker Steps and Quests for 2023

Hark, gentlefolk! The gentleman has returned and he brings with him more shiny weapons. We’ve previously outlined how to get the Relic Weapons from previous expansions: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood. Now it’s time to jump on a new Relic Weapon treadmill with Endwalker.

Patch 6.2 introduced the all-new Manderville Relic Weapons, and Patch 6.35 follows that with the next step. Welcome to the magic of the Amazing Manderville Relic Weapons! This guide will get you up to snuff so you can have your own up-to-date Relic Weapon.

How to Unlock Your Manderville Relic – All The Hildibrand Quests

First, you need to have finished the previous sidequests in the Manderville questline. These sidequests come with many of the past FFXIV expansions. Below, you’ll find the starting quest for each series.

Hildibrand (A Realm Reborn, 21 Quests)

The Rise and Fall of Gentlemen – Wymond, Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 9.8, Y: 8.7)

Further Hildibrand Adventures (Heavensward, 8 Quests)

A Gentleman Falls, Rather than Flies – Nashu Mhakaracca, The Pillars (X: 5.9, Y: 9.9)

Even Further Hildibrand Adventures (Stormblood, 9 Quests)

A Hingan Tale: Nashu Goes East – Conspicuously Inconspicuous Man, Kugane (X: 10.6, Y: 9.8)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Endwalker, 4 Quests)

The Sleeping Gentleman – Excitable Youth, Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2)

Once you finish these lengthy questlines, you can finally grab the first quest in the Manderville Relic questline. That quest is “Make It a Manderville,” which you can pick up from House Manderville Manservant at Radz-at-Han (X: 11.8, Y: 11.2). To grab this quest, you need to have a Disciple of War or Disciple of Magic at Level 90, and have completed the Endwalker main scenario quest “Endwalker”.

How to Unlock Your Manderville Relic – All Manderville Relic Weapons

When you accept the quest, it’ll require you to obtain three Manderium Meteorites. Don’t worry, these items are pretty easy to acquire. If you talk to Jubrunnah at Radz-at-Han (X:12.2, Y:10.9), you can trade one Manderium Meteorite for 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy. That means you’ll need 1,500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy for each Manderville Relic Weapon.

How to Unlock Your Amazing Manderville Relic – All Manderville Relic Weapons

Time for the next step, which is likely the one you came here for. The Amazing Manderville Relics are also unlocked via a questline and item collection. Assuming you’ve completed the step above, you need to get the quest “The Spectacle of Inspection” from Delion at Radz-at-Han (X: 11.9, Y: 11.1).

The subsequent quest, “Generational Bonding,” will offer you the ability to upgrade your existing Manderville Relic to its new Amazing Manderville Relic form. To complete the quest, you’ll need three Complementary Chondrites, which you can get from Jubrunnah at Radz-at-Han (X: 12.2, Y: 10.9). You can trade one Complementary Chondrite for 500 Allagan Tomestones of Astronomy. Then you turn all of the items into the House Manderville Artisan at Radz-at-Han (X: 12.0, Y: 7.2).

Upgrading other weapons after the first one will have the same costs, but require you to pick up the quest “The Next Mander-level” from the House Manderville Artisan at Radz-at-Han (X: 12.0, Y: 7.2).

What Happens If I Lose an Amazing Manderville Relic Weapon?

If you accidentally destroy a Relic Weapon, you should be able to pick up the base Manderville iteration from any Calamity Salvager. You can find the Calamity Salvager NPC in any of the three starting cities:

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.3, Y: 14.3)

(X: 11.3, Y: 14.3) Old Gridania (X: 10.0, Y: 8.4)

(X: 10.0, Y: 8.4) Ul’dah – Steps of Thal (X: 12.6, Y: 13.1)

If you lose the weapons from a later step in this process, you’ll likely have to start back at the beginning.