The 10 Rarest Mounts In FFXIV And How To Obtain Them

Welcome to downtime in Final Fantasy XIV. That period after a major patch, where you’ve completed the primary patch content and brought your Warrior of Light to the current zenith. With the current main scenario milestone complete, what else is there left for you to do?

For some folks, this is the time to start looking into the smaller nooks and crannies of FFXIV. Perhaps it is time to dive back into Island Sanctuary or fight it out in Crystalline Conflict. Maybe you want to go to the bleeding edge with some Unreal Trials. Or perhaps, you’re a mount hunter and it’s time to pick up some stragglers.

This list includes the ten rarest mounts in the game. Starting with the full list of mounts available at FFXIV Collect, we cut all of the mounts you can no longer obtain, like various mounts players could gain from The Feast seasons. We also left off the Online Store mounts, as you can simply pay real money to pick those up. What’s left is a mix of recent additions to FFXIV and a host of achievement-related rides.

Pinky

This pink pachyderm is the rarest mount currently available that’s not related to the Feast. Why? First, because it’s relatively new. Second, because it’s one of the mounts related to Treasure Dungeons, which are nowhere near the most-accessed content in FFXIV. You can summon Pinky once you obtain the Pinky Identification Key from Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X:10.5, Y:10.1).

Nesvaaz won’t give the mount for free though. You’ll need to give him three Exciting Tonics, which are rewards from one of the latest Treasure Dungeons, The Excitatron 6000. You can only access it through the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map item. The dungeon itself requires you to have a Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90, and doesn’t always activate when using the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map.

Once you Decipher the Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Map item, you’ll receive a Treasure Map key item. The Treasure Map will point to the general area where the treasure is located. If you use the Dig action in the right area, a treasure chest will spawn. Occasionally, the treasure chest will also spawn a portal. This is what you need in order to access The Excitatron 6000 dungeon. Complete the entire dungeon to grab one Exciting Tonic.

Victor

This monstrous pug hails from the snowy plains of Garlemald. It’s not the most beautiful mount, but it does stand as a mark of achievement. A specific achievement to be exact. You can summon Victor by using the Victor Whistle, which you gain from completing the achievement “Endgame Hunter”.

The achievement is actually the combination of two other achievements, “Take Your A Game Further III” and “Take Your S Game Further III”. They require you to kill 2,000 A-Rank monsters and 1,000 S-Rank monsters in Endwalker regions, through the Guildship Hunts system. The issue is S- and A-Rank monsters are kill on sight, rather than resulting from the Hunt Board directly. A-Rank hunts have respawn timers, while S-Rank hunts require someone to complete certain conditions ahead of time. Be ready to spend a lot of time making this happen.

Triceratops

If collecting dinosaur mounts is your passion, the Triceratops mount is meant for you. It doesn’t even get an odd name like some of the other dinosaur mounts! You can ride this beast by obtaining the Triceratops Horn, which you get from completing the “Nuts For Nutsy” achievement. Similar to Victor, you’ll need to complete the Shadowbringers Hunt achievements to obtain this mount: “Shadowbring Your A Game III” and “Shadowbring Your S Game III”. You’ll need to kill 2,000 A-Rank monsters and 1,000 S-Rank monsters in Shadowbringers regions.

Pteranodon

Two dinosaur mounts back-to-back! What are the odds? If you want to soar through the skies on a Pteranodon, then you need to get the Pteranodon Horn. This item is a reward for completing the achievement “Castle in the Sky,” which is related to the Diadem. You need to earn 500,000 Skyward Score on every Disciple of the Hand and Land.

Once you’ve unlocked the Ishgard Restoration, you can enter the Diadem and start gaining Skyward Score. You’ll gain the Score on gatherers by gathering items in the Diadem, while crafters need to craft items based on items from the Diadem. You can check your current Skyward Score by talking to Ludovraint in The Firmament (X: 10.6, Y: 14.7). This is another long haul.

Astrope

Oh ho! Another achievement mount sits on the top of this list! Are we beginning to see a pattern? The Astrope is a majestic white, winged unicorn, perfect for all you Paladins and White Mages out there. It’s also a two-seater!

You can ride the Astrope once you use the Astrope Whistle, which you gain by completing the achievement “I Hope Mentor Will Notice Me VI”. To complete this achievement, you have to do a whopping 2,000 duties in the Duty Roulette: Mentor. To unlock this roulette, you need to become a Mentor. To become a Mentor, you need to complete the Endwalker role quests for one Tank, one Healer, and one DPS; complete 1,000 instanced duties, and receive 1,500 player commendations. (These requirements go up with each expansion.)

Then you need to speak to The Smith, one of which is located in each Adventurer’s Guild. These NPCs will have the Sprout icon above their heads. Here’s the location of every iteration of The Smith:

Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.5, Y: 11.3)

New Gridania (X: 11.7, Y: 13.1)

Ul’dah – Steps of Nald (X: 11.8, Y: 9.6)

Western La Noscea (X: 28.1, Y: 21.6)

Central Shroud (X: 9.9, Y: 22.8)

Central Shroud (X: 19.2, Y: 28.2)

South Shroud (X: 19.7, Y: 18.1)

Eastern Thanalan (X: 14.8, Y: 30.2)

Western Thanalan (X: 28.0, Y: 16.9)

If you’ve completed the requirements and talk to The Smith, you can become a Mentor. Be forewarned, this specific Duty Roulette includes all of the content in FFXIV, so you never know what you’re going to get.

Chrysomallos and Magitek Avenger G1

Both of these mounts are grouped together because the method of obtaining them is the same. The Chrysomallos and Magitek Avenger G1 are gold sink mounts added with Patch 6.3. You merely need to purchase them from Edelina in Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.8). The wall in this case is the asking price: 50,000,000 gil for each of them. Perhaps our gil farming guide can help you out.

Centurio Tiger

Similar to Victor and Triceratops mounts above, the Centurio Tiger is a mount you can only get from the Hunt achievements. Its summoning item is the Centurio Tiger Horn, a reward from completing the “You Got Game” achievement. Once again, that’s an achievement combining two others: “Bring Your A Game V,” which requires you to kill 3,000 Rank-A marks, and “Bring Your S Game V,” which requires you to kill 2,000 Rank-S marks. The trick here is you should be able to do this while farming the other Hunt achievements.

Phaethon

This is another Treasure Hunt dungeon mount. You can unlock the Phaethon by acquiring an item called the Phaethon Horn. This item is available from the vendor Nesvaaz in Radz-at-Han (X: 10.6, Y:10.0). Talk to Nesvaaz and select the menu option “Out-of-this-world Oddities” to see the item. The Phaethon Horn will cost you three Burning Horn.

The Burning Horn item only comes from gold chests in one place, The Shifting Gymnasion Agonon dungeon. This is a Treasure Hunt dungeon, meaning you can only access it through the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map item. The dungeon itself requires you to have a Disciple of War or Magic at Level 90, and doesn’t always activate when using the Timeworn Ophiotauroskin Map.

Wivre

What is Wivre? Who knows? This is a horned beast of burden that you can acquire by partaking in FATEs. The mount is summonable once you use the Wivre Horn. If you talk to Edelina in Mor Dhona (X: 22.1, Y: 4.8) for the low, low price of 500 Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers. The Vouchers themselves can be purchased from Gadfrid in Old Sharlayan (X: 12.8 Y: 10.5) or Sajareen in Radz-at-Han (X: 11.1 Y: 10.1) for 100 Bicolor Gemstones a pop. That’s a total of 50,000 Bicolor Gemstones, which means you’ll need to complete 3,572 completed FATEs.

Alternatively, you can just buy it on the Market Board.

Construct VII

If the Hunt achievement and FATE grind has burned you out, there’s one last grind in order to get the mount of your dreams. The mechanical Construct VII is acquired by obtaining the Construct VII Core. You get the item for completing the achievement “One Steppe At A Time V”. To complete the achievement, you have to win 100 matches at Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam), which is a map in the PVP mode Frontline. This is actually lighter than the other grinds, but the issue is the randomness: you might not win several matches in a row. Good luck!