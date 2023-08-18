All rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove

Before every intermediary patch for Final Fantasy XIV, there is a Treasure Trove event that comes just before it. This event is a little different from the others. The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove celebrates the milestone, and the rewards are well worth the content grind.

The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove event begins Aug. 27 at 12am PDT and lasts until the launch of Patch 6.5. At the time of writing, there is no official date for the release of Patch 6.5, which will come in two parts ahead of Dawntrail.

As a special treat, the max amount of Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry has been increased from the last few Moogle Treasure Trove events. Players can get up to 14 tomestones from certain duties that they complete through the Duty Finder or with a team of friends.

Because there are so many tomes to earn, players will want to farm some of the Duties for this event and get the rewards, which fans are already remarking is pretty good. Topping the list is at the cost of 100 tomes is the Fat Cat Parasol, a new fashion item that is introduced with this event, the Warrior of Light Triple Triad card, which is one of the most elusive cards in the deck, Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways and the Samurai Barding.

There are plenty of other rewards to grab up as well that cost less than the massive 100 tome price that some of the more elusive items cost. To get every item on the list, players would need 2,257 tomes, which would require about 161 runs of Duties with 14 tomestones. Here's a list of all of the rewards and what they'll cost so you can figure out what you need and lower the number of Duties you'll need to run.

All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove The 10th Anniversary Hunt Rewards and their cost