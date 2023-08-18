Welcome to the new beta.  Found a bug or issue? Report it here.

Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV

Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools

Updated

All rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove

There's a Fat Cat umbrella? Prae all day.

Jessica Scharnagle

Before every intermediary patch for Final Fantasy XIV, there is a Treasure Trove event that comes just before it. This event is a little different from the others. The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove celebrates the milestone, and the rewards are well worth the content grind.

The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove event begins Aug. 27 at 12am PDT and lasts until the launch of Patch 6.5. At the time of writing, there is no official date for the release of Patch 6.5, which will come in two parts ahead of Dawntrail

As a special treat, the max amount of Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry has been increased from the last few Moogle Treasure Trove events. Players can get up to 14 tomestones from certain duties that they complete through the Duty Finder or with a team of friends. 

eb6e454be9998693b941252aea6abb13.png
Image via Square Enix

Because there are so many tomes to earn, players will want to farm some of the Duties for this event and get the rewards, which fans are already remarking is pretty good. Topping the list is at the cost of 100 tomes is the Fat Cat Parasol, a new fashion item that is introduced with this event, the Warrior of Light Triple Triad card, which is one of the most elusive cards in the deck, Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways and the Samurai Barding. 

There are plenty of other rewards to grab up as well that cost less than the massive 100 tome price that some of the more elusive items cost. To get every item on the list, players would need 2,257 tomes, which would require about 161 runs of Duties with 14 tomestones. Here's a list of all of the rewards and what they'll cost so you can figure out what you need and lower the number of Duties you'll need to run.

All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove The 10th Anniversary Hunt Rewards and their cost

   
ItemTomestone costOriginal method to obtain
Fat Cat Parasol100Moogle Treasure Trove
Warrior of Light Card100Gold Triad Card Pack
Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways100Zadnor Lockbox
Samurai Barding100Heart-warped Lockbox from Eureka Pyros
Ballroom Etiquette - Insufficient Petticoats (Shiver)80Cold-warped Lockbox from Eureka Pyros
Ballroom Etiquette - Excessive Petticoats (Sweat)50Palace of tthe Dead - 10 Empyrean Potsherds
Ballroom Etiquette - Uncouth Congratulations (High Five)501,800 Skybuilders' Scrips
Ballroom Etiquette - Next, Godliness (Broom)501,800 Skybuilders' Scrips
Ballroom Etiquette - Pointed Misgivings (Guard)5050 Bojzan Clusters
Fae Gwiber Trumpet50Titania EX
Big Shell Whistle508,400 Skybuilders' Scrips
Tyrannosaur Horn50Anemos Lockbox
Disembodied Head Resonator50Palace of the Dead - 10 Gelmorran Potsherds
Answers Orchestrion Roll50The Final Coil of Bahamut Turn 4 - Crafted by ALC
To the Edge Orchestrion Roll50The Seat of Sacrifie EX - Crafted by ALC
The Final Day Orchestrion Roll50Endsinger EX - Crafted by ALC
Modern Aesthetics - Styled for Hire5018,000 Wolf Marks (PvP)
Shoebill50Amarout Dungeon drop or Eureka Orthos Bronze Sack
Forgiven Hate50Mt. Gulg Dungeon drop
Verdant Partition50Saint Mocianne's Arboretum (Hard)
Reveling Kamuy Fife30The Pool of Tribute EX
Blissful Kamuy Fife30Emanation EX
Legendary Kamuy Fife30Shinryu EX
Auspicious Kamuy Fife30The Jade Stoa EX
Lunar Kamuy Fife30Tsukuyomi EX
Euphonious Kamuy Fife30Hells' Kier EX
Hallowed Kamuy Fife30The Wreath of Snakes EX
Dancing Mad - Movement I Orchestrion Roll30Sigmascape V4.0
Dancing Mad - Movement II Orchestrion Roll30Sigmascape V4.0
Dancing Mad - Movement III Orchestrion Roll30Sigmascape V4.0
Sky Blue Parasol30900 Skybuilders' Scrips or Fête Present
Toad Head30FATE - The Head, The Tail, The Whole Damned Thing
Toad Suit30FATE - The Head, The Tail, The Whole Damned Thing
Skylight Chandelier20Crafted by level 80 Blacksmith
Rustic Chocobo Counter20Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
Wood Slat Partition20Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
Paissa Swing Chair20Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
La Noscean Grape Pergola20Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
Fruitful Fountain20Crafted by level 80 Alchemist
Cloud Acorn Chandelier20Crafted by level 80 Alchemist
Gnath Card10Mogmill Triple Triad Opponent (The Churning Mists)
Yugiri Mistwalker Card10Yellow Moon Triple Triad Opponent (Ul'dah)
Ten Year Anniversary Framer's Kit10Moogle Treasure Trove
Ultima, the High Seraph Card7Dropped from The Orbonne Monastery
Suzaku Card7Dropped from Hells' Kier Normal and EX
Paissa Patissier7Kupo of Fortune (Firmament)
Paissa Threadpuller7Kupo of Fortune (Firmament)
Treasure Box7440 Allied Seals (Hunts)
Fat Cat7Waterside Exploration XIV-XXV (Retainer)
The Garden's Gates Orchestrion Roll7Faerie Beast Tribes - Rank 8 - 6 Fae Fancies
Scarf of Wondorous Wit1Itinerant Moogle
Goobbue Earring1Itinerant Moogle
Dodo Earring1Itinerant Moogle
Bomb Earrings1Itinerant Moogle
Coblyn Earring1Itinerant Moogle
Taoist Moogle1Itinerant Moogle
Magicked Prism (Job Mastery x10)1Moogle Treasure Trove or Itinerant Moogle

About the Author

Jessica Scharnagle

Starting as an esports journalist in 2018, Jessica has been writing for a little over five years now. She is a big Final Fantasy XIV nerd who has been playing since 2021 and has put a more than normal amount of hours in it since then. She also teaches journalism at Rowan University.

Related Posts

FFXIV Starts Countdown to 9th Anniversary Celebrations (for A Realm Reborn)
Mike Williams
Final Fantasy XIV July 17 Maintenance Schedule
Oliv Yanak
New Events, Contests, and More Added to the Final Fantasy XIV 10th Anniversary Special Site
Jessica Scharnagle