All rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove

Before every intermediary patch for Final Fantasy XIV, there is a Treasure Trove event that comes just before it. This event is a little different from the others. The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove celebrates the milestone, and the rewards are well worth the content grind.
The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove event begins Aug. 27 at 12am PDT and lasts until the launch of Patch 6.5. At the time of writing, there is no official date for the release of Patch 6.5, which will come in two parts ahead of Dawntrail.
As a special treat, the max amount of Irregular Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry has been increased from the last few Moogle Treasure Trove events. Players can get up to 14 tomestones from certain duties that they complete through the Duty Finder or with a team of friends.
Because there are so many tomes to earn, players will want to farm some of the Duties for this event and get the rewards, which fans are already remarking is pretty good. Topping the list is at the cost of 100 tomes is the Fat Cat Parasol, a new fashion item that is introduced with this event, the Warrior of Light Triple Triad card, which is one of the most elusive cards in the deck, Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways and the Samurai Barding.
There are plenty of other rewards to grab up as well that cost less than the massive 100 tome price that some of the more elusive items cost. To get every item on the list, players would need 2,257 tomes, which would require about 161 runs of Duties with 14 tomestones. Here's a list of all of the rewards and what they'll cost so you can figure out what you need and lower the number of Duties you'll need to run.
All FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove The 10th Anniversary Hunt Rewards and their cost
|Item
|Tomestone cost
|Original method to obtain
|Fat Cat Parasol
|100
|Moogle Treasure Trove
|Warrior of Light Card
|100
|Gold Triad Card Pack
|Modern Aesthetics - Both Ways
|100
|Zadnor Lockbox
|Samurai Barding
|100
|Heart-warped Lockbox from Eureka Pyros
|Ballroom Etiquette - Insufficient Petticoats (Shiver)
|80
|Cold-warped Lockbox from Eureka Pyros
|Ballroom Etiquette - Excessive Petticoats (Sweat)
|50
|Palace of tthe Dead - 10 Empyrean Potsherds
|Ballroom Etiquette - Uncouth Congratulations (High Five)
|50
|1,800 Skybuilders' Scrips
|Ballroom Etiquette - Next, Godliness (Broom)
|50
|1,800 Skybuilders' Scrips
|Ballroom Etiquette - Pointed Misgivings (Guard)
|50
|50 Bojzan Clusters
|Fae Gwiber Trumpet
|50
|Titania EX
|Big Shell Whistle
|50
|8,400 Skybuilders' Scrips
|Tyrannosaur Horn
|50
|Anemos Lockbox
|Disembodied Head Resonator
|50
|Palace of the Dead - 10 Gelmorran Potsherds
|Answers Orchestrion Roll
|50
|The Final Coil of Bahamut Turn 4 - Crafted by ALC
|To the Edge Orchestrion Roll
|50
|The Seat of Sacrifie EX - Crafted by ALC
|The Final Day Orchestrion Roll
|50
|Endsinger EX - Crafted by ALC
|Modern Aesthetics - Styled for Hire
|50
|18,000 Wolf Marks (PvP)
|Shoebill
|50
|Amarout Dungeon drop or Eureka Orthos Bronze Sack
|Forgiven Hate
|50
|Mt. Gulg Dungeon drop
|Verdant Partition
|50
|Saint Mocianne's Arboretum (Hard)
|Reveling Kamuy Fife
|30
|The Pool of Tribute EX
|Blissful Kamuy Fife
|30
|Emanation EX
|Legendary Kamuy Fife
|30
|Shinryu EX
|Auspicious Kamuy Fife
|30
|The Jade Stoa EX
|Lunar Kamuy Fife
|30
|Tsukuyomi EX
|Euphonious Kamuy Fife
|30
|Hells' Kier EX
|Hallowed Kamuy Fife
|30
|The Wreath of Snakes EX
|Dancing Mad - Movement I Orchestrion Roll
|30
|Sigmascape V4.0
|Dancing Mad - Movement II Orchestrion Roll
|30
|Sigmascape V4.0
|Dancing Mad - Movement III Orchestrion Roll
|30
|Sigmascape V4.0
|Sky Blue Parasol
|30
|900 Skybuilders' Scrips or Fête Present
|Toad Head
|30
|FATE - The Head, The Tail, The Whole Damned Thing
|Toad Suit
|30
|FATE - The Head, The Tail, The Whole Damned Thing
|Skylight Chandelier
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Blacksmith
|Rustic Chocobo Counter
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
|Wood Slat Partition
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
|Paissa Swing Chair
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
|La Noscean Grape Pergola
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Carpenter
|Fruitful Fountain
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Alchemist
|Cloud Acorn Chandelier
|20
|Crafted by level 80 Alchemist
|Gnath Card
|10
|Mogmill Triple Triad Opponent (The Churning Mists)
|Yugiri Mistwalker Card
|10
|Yellow Moon Triple Triad Opponent (Ul'dah)
|Ten Year Anniversary Framer's Kit
|10
|Moogle Treasure Trove
|Ultima, the High Seraph Card
|7
|Dropped from The Orbonne Monastery
|Suzaku Card
|7
|Dropped from Hells' Kier Normal and EX
|Paissa Patissier
|7
|Kupo of Fortune (Firmament)
|Paissa Threadpuller
|7
|Kupo of Fortune (Firmament)
|Treasure Box
|7
|440 Allied Seals (Hunts)
|Fat Cat
|7
|Waterside Exploration XIV-XXV (Retainer)
|The Garden's Gates Orchestrion Roll
|7
|Faerie Beast Tribes - Rank 8 - 6 Fae Fancies
|Scarf of Wondorous Wit
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Goobbue Earring
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Dodo Earring
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Bomb Earrings
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Coblyn Earring
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Taoist Moogle
|1
|Itinerant Moogle
|Magicked Prism (Job Mastery x10)
|1
|Moogle Treasure Trove or Itinerant Moogle