All Ocean Fishing Rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

Ocean Fishing in Final Fantasy XIV can serve as a peaceful break from the game’s usual formula of combat and quests. It presents an opportunity for Warriors of Light to explore the seas, take in the beautiful vistas of the world, and reel in a wide range of unique aquatic creatures not found anywhere else in the game.

Ocean Fishing isn’t just about watching the sunset and taking in the sights, there are a variety of achievements to be earned throughout these voyages, and with them come titles, minions, and a very toothy mount.

Every Ocean Fishing voyage awards experience on completion, along with Gatherers’ Scrips for those who are high enough level. However, the only method of getting the unique rewards is through achievements. Some of these achievements are simple milestones that will occur naturally throughout the Ocean Fishing voyages, while others require some careful planning and possible coordination with your fellow Fishers. Here are all the unique rewards tied to Ocean Fishing and the achievement needed to unlock them.

How to Unlock Ocean Fishing Rewards in Final Fantasy XIV

Minions

Gull – Mine, Mine, Mine – Encounter 3 seagull flocks while ocean fishing.

Dolphin Calf – Double-backwards somersault – Encounter 3 dolphin pods while ocean fishing.

The Major-General – No More Fish in the Sea I – Score at least 5,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

Much-coveted Mora – On a Boat IV – Earn a cumulative total of 1,000,000 points while ocean fishing.

Encountering three different seagull flocks and dolphin pods during your voyages all comes down to luck. There is no way to force the event or increase the odds of it occurring. Thankfully, the encounters don’t have to all take place during a single voyage, so the achievements can be earned naturally over time.



Scoring points during Ocean Fishing voyages also requires a bit of luck, but with proper planning using sites like Lulu’s Tools, players can maximize their point totals as much as the fates will allow. While the achievement required to unlock The Major-General needs to have its points earned in a single voyage, the score required for the Much-coveted Mora adds up with each voyage players participate in, making it a long-term goal.

Mount

Hydobus Horn – No More Fish in the Sea II – Score at least 10,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

Currently, the only mount obtainable through Ocean Fishing is the one-seater Hydobus, a mount that answers the question of “How can we make sharks even more terrifying?” By making them fly, of course.

Achieving 10,000 points in a single Ocean Fishing voyage isn’t a walk in the park and requires a fundamental understanding of the activity, but it isn’t the hardest achievement to earn once you learn the ins and outs.

Titles

“Ocean Fisher” – No More Fish in the Sea III – Score at least 16,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

“Master of the Sea” – No More Fish in the Sea IV – Score at least 20,000 points during a single ocean fishing voyage.

“World-class Troller” – On a Boat V – Earn a cumulative total of 3,000,000 points while ocean fishing.

“Octopus Traveler” – What Did Octopodes Do to You? – Earn the Octopus Travelers bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Shark Hunter” – What Did Sharks Do to You? – Earn the Certifiable Shark Hunters bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Jellyfish Fanatic” – What Did Jellyfish Do to You? – Earn the Jelled Together bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Sea Dragoon” – What Did Seadragons Do to You? – Earn the Maritime Dragonslayers bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Balloon Catcher” – What Did Balloons Do to You? – Earn the Balloon Catchers bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Deadliest Catcher” – What Did Crabs Do to You? – Earn the Crab Boat Crew bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.

“Manta Maniac” – What Did Mantas Do to You? – Earn the Sticking it to the Manta bonus during an ocean fishing voyage.



Obtaining high scores in Ocean Fishing voyages comes with some mastery and the careful use of abilities. No one knows persistence in Ocean Fishing more than players with the “World-class Troller” title, which requires a whopping three million points earned throughout their Ocean Fishing career.

With every Ocean Fishing route, players can earn bonuses to their final score such as completing personal objectives, catching a fish of a certain rarity, or hooking a large amount of fish during Spectral Currents. Among these bonuses, some require the party as a whole to catch a certain number of a specific type of fish, which will award the crew with its respective achievement.

For example, the “What Did Sharks Do to You?” achievement requires the party to collectively catch 200 sharks, while “What Did Seadragons Do to You?” requires 100 seahorses. It is very unlikely these achievements can be obtained just by chance, as they usually require a coordinated effort to complete. Not every Ocean Fishing route is suited for working towards a particular achievement, but thanks to sites like Lulu’s Tools and dedicated FFXIV fishing communities like the Fisherman’s Horizon, assembling a party and choosing which achievement to work towards removes the struggle of attempting them alone and unprepared.